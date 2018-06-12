DCT Telecom Group Gains Experience of Project Management Veteran

Rachel Morris, PMP joins DCT as Senior Director, PMO. In this key role Ms. Morris is responsible for a team of project managers, project coordinators, and trainers whose function is to oversee the entire provisioning and implementation process for DCT's Internet, WAN and Unified Communications solutions. She will provide leadership on project management practices, methodology and tools spanning multiple business units and work closely with senior management to integrate process improvement into on-going planning and operations.

Ms. Morris has 19 years of expertise in leading enterprise wide initiatives focused on using technology to improve business effectiveness and performance management. Her significant experience planning and executing technology initiatives for Fortune 500 clients domestically and internationally, combined with her broad technical knowledge and business management skills, will be instrumental in ensuring seamless, successful implementations for all DCT clients. Ms. Morris attended Cleveland State University and served most recently as Director, PMO Business Partnering for a leading IT solutions provider.

"Rachel's strong leadership and ability to fuel operational excellence is a huge asset to DCT," commented Anthony Romano, CEO. "We look forward to her contributions to our PMO team as we continue to assert our leadership in providing the most current technology and customized services for our customers."

About DCT Telecom Group

Celebrating 25 years of corporate telecommunications leadership in 2018, DCT Telecom Group delivers leading-edge services and support to enterprise customers both domestically and internationally. Drawing on extensive wholesale relationships, our own network infrastructure and our expanded equipment and hardware as a service options, DCT assists businesses with the configuration, implementation and management of customized cloud communications, VoIP, network and cloud services.

DCT is a proud business partner of the Cleveland Browns, has been awarded Top Workplace honors by The Plain Dealer, and was recognized as a prestigious Weatherhead 100 award winner seven consecutive times. Please visit www.4dct.com.

