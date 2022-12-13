DCUC Partners With OMNICOMMANDER for Best-in-Class Website Design, Marketing, and Cybersecurity

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNICOMMANDER INC. and the Defense Credit Union Council (DCUC) have teamed up to provide best-in-class web design, marketing, and cybersecurity offerings for credit unions embarking on their journeys to digital transformation. This partnership will focus on helping credit unions meet the needs of all generations by providing beautifully branded marketing content and accessible websites that promote the acquisition, retention, and engagement of credit union members.

As an industry leader in credit union marketing, OMNICOMMANDER provides partners full-service access to marketing solutions, customizable products and services, and award-winning website design tailored for credit unions seeking to enhance their members' experience.

The partnership between OMNICOMMANDER and DCUC is rooted in both companies' dedication to serving those who serve our country. The company is also a two-time recipient of the HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award – the only federal-level veterans' employment award that recognizes a company or organization's commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development.

"I'm extremely excited about this partnership, as it's undoubtedly a natural fit. OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated organization that also employs many military spouses and family members," says Isham. "The members of the credit unions that the DCUC serve look a lot like the staff here. We understand those members because we are those members. Col. Hernandez runs a world-class organization that, like OMNICOMMANDER, is completely focused on the interests of our credit unions. Additionally, as a result of this partnership, we are offering a 10% discount to DCUC members."

"DCUC is always looking for ways to enhance member value. Our partnership with OMNICOMMANDER, and their forward-thinking approach, will offer our members expert knowledge and resources in advancing their technology and website design. This partnership also supports us to provide the best member value to the credit unions we serve," explains DCUC President/CEO Anthony Hernandez.

For more information on this exciting partnership, please contact OMNICOMMANDER or the DCUC .

About OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated website design, marketing, and cybersecurity company that provides a comprehensive suite of digital marketing solutions focused on the credit union industry. For the first time in history, credit unions now can partner with a single company to create, host, and manage their digital branch and integrated service offerings within one complete ecosystem- including adaptable online forms, a car buying solution, an ATM locator, and live-agent chat support- all powered by a team that exceedingly understands the needs of credit union members. In addition to world-class service, OMNICOMMANDER products and services are mobile-responsive and built with the highest level of attention to accessibility and ADA compliance to garner increased brand awareness and reach the widest audience possible. To learn more, please visit omnicommander.com .

About Defense Credit Union Council (DCUC)

Since 1963, DCUC's mission is to act as the primary liaison to the Department of Defense for defense credit unions and is the Department's principal conduit to defense credit unions on military bases stateside and overseas.

The Defense Credit Union Council is the premier defense trade association representing the interests of defense credit unions operating on military installations worldwide.

Whether working on strategic or operational issues or addressing regulatory or legislative matters, the Defense Council's close working relationship with DoD has ensured members of the United States Armed Forces and their families are provided financial services in the finest traditions of the credit union philosophy.

Contact: John Pennycuff

Phone: (800) 807-3109

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE OMNICOMMANDER