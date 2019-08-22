DCV Franchising Group Expands Operations Into Canada

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading national professional services firm is going international. DCV Franchising Group has officially announced plans to assist U.S.-based franchisors with finding suitable lending options in Canada. The move is aimed to create a formal relationship with Canadian lenders, offering a franchise finance option in Canada that no other U.S.-based franchise financing company can offer.

"DCV continues to be the leading expert in government-backed loans," said Anthony Byrd, EVP of Business Development for DCV Franchising Group. "We've funded $1.8 billion in the U.S. market for small-business loans, and we look forward to doing that in Canada over the next 15 years."

Ranked by Entrepreneur as a top supplier for franchises in the Franchise 500 ranking over the past two years, DCV Franchise Group understands every aspect of franchising, and is the first and only professional services provider that offers an end-to-end solution to the franchise industry. From turn-key development of new franchise systems to sales outsourcing, franchisee financing and operations systems implementation, DCV provides deep industry experience, strategic insight, and practical solutions for both franchisors and franchisees – all in one place.

DCV Franchise Group places financing for your franchisee's new or expanding business, serving as the outsourced financing department allowing franchisors to effectively manage the financing process. DCV's goal is to ensure that every franchisee arrives financially safe. This is made possible by providing access to all SBA and traditional lending products. They assist with the preparation of financial statements and guidance through the entire process for: Private equity funding, SBA loan placement, 401K rollover, and traditional debt instruments.

For more information on DCV Franchise Group, please visit their web site

About DCV Franchise Group: Finding the right team of professionals to help ensure the success of your organization can be a challenge. DCV, an international professional services firm founded in 2004, provides clients with a full suite of solutions to develop, manage and grow their enterprise all in one place. DCV, which was obtained by SingerLewak in 2016, also has the distinction of retaining some of the most experienced and accomplished professionals in the industry, all of whom work directly with our clients. DCV is a true strategic partner to the franchise industry.

Contact: Joe Fernandez, Franchise Elevator PR; (631) 935-3625, jfernandez@franchiseelevator.com

SOURCE DCV Franchise Group