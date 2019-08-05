DD3 Acquisition Corp. announces it has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Betterware

Betterware is a fast growing direct-to-consumer company selling innovative household goods, with a unique product portfolio focused on providing everyday solutions for modern spaces

Streamlined sales force comprised of +400k distributors and associates serving three million households every six weeks in 800 communities across Mexico

Unique logistics platform results in a zero last mile distribution cost

Consistent market expansion has been supported by its cutting-edge internal business intelligence and data analytics unit

Outstanding financial performance, with 2015-2018 CAGR in Net Company Sales and EBITDA of 37% and 41%, respectively

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DD3 Acquisition Corp. ("DD3") (Nasdaq: DDMX), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company and Betterware de Mexico ("Betterware"), a leading direct-to-consumer selling company in Mexico (focused on the home solutions and organization segment), announced today they have entered into a definitive agreement to merge. The combined company will operate as "Betterware" and is expected to remain publicly listed on Nasdaq. The transaction implies an initial enterprise value of approximately US$367 million representing a multiple of 8.6x Betterware's estimated 2019 EBITDA.

Betterware Overview

Founded in 1995, Betterware is a leading direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. Betterware is focused on the home organization segment, with a wide product portfolio for daily solutions including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories.

Supported by its unique business intelligence and data analytics unit, Betterware has been able to achieve sustainable double-digit growth rates by successfully expanding its market penetration through a dynamic and motivated sales force comprised of more than 400,000 distributors and associates. In addition, both the business intelligence and data analytics unit provide daily monitoring of key metrics and product intelligence.

Due to its meticulous logistics planning through the supply chain, Betterware has achieved a 98.5% rate of just-in-time deliveries anywhere in the country, within 24 to 48 hours and with zero last mile cost. Betterware's asset light model also has enabled the company to grow at a double-digit rate with very limited capex and high cash conversion rates.

"We are very excited about becoming a public company to support our continued expansion and boost our growth opportunities. This transaction represents the next chapter of our journey to become the leading consumer company in Mexico and Latin America focused on the home solution and organizational segment" stated Luis Campos, Chairman of Betterware.

"When we launched DD3, we told investors that we would look for high cash conversion companies with an asset light business model and high growth performance. We found the perfect fit with Betterware, a leading consumer sector company with a proven track record and tremendous growth opportunities. I look forward to working with Luis and his dynamic team to help them thrive as a public company while they continue implementing fast growing initiatives" stated Martín Werner, CEO of DD3.

Summary of the Transaction

Current Betterware shareholders will roll over most of their equity stakes and will remain majority owners of the combined company, with an anticipated ~80% stake at closing, while the remaining ownership will be held by public investors and DD3.

Luis Campos, Chairman of Betterware, and Andres Campos, CEO of Betterware, will continue to run the combined company. Martin Werner, CEO & Chairman of DD3, and Guillermo Ortiz, board member of DD3, are expected to join the combined company's board of directors, bringing their valuable know-how and wide network in the finance industry.

The transaction is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to approval from DD3's shareholders and other customary closing conditions.

Proceeds from the transaction will be used by the combined company to support and enhance future growth and maintain financial flexibility, among other uses considered by current shareholders of Betterware.

The description of the transaction contained herein is only a summary and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the definitive agreements relating to the transaction, copies of which will be filed by DD3 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as exhibits to a current report on Form 8-K.

