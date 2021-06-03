DDAmanda Stock Screener Expands Rapid Due Diligence to Include Stocktwits.com and SeekingAlpha.com

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The DDAmanda stock screener analyzes 24,586 securities daily, providing users with invaluable data to review early price and volume opportunities across the NYSE, NASDAQ, AMEX, and OTC exchanges. However, when further investigation or due diligence is warranted for a stock, entering the stock symbol into several websites takes time and is prone to search errors. The DDAmanda stock screener makes it easy to look up a stock with single-click launching of websites where investors find research, opinions, discussions, etc.

Adding a quick link for Stocktwits.com and SeekingAlpha.com into the DDAmanda stock screener user interface makes it possible to run a stock scan and review the merits of each result. During the review, users can select the Stocktwits.com or SeekingAlpha.com buttons and quickly open a new browser tab directly to that stock on those websites.

"Early entry for a potential stock is what the DDAmanda stock screener does best. But, smart investors do additional research before putting their hard-earned money on the table, and quickly discovering market sentiment and online conversations help manage risk," said Hans Brost, CEO, and Founder of the DDAmanda stock screener. "Sometimes, there is little to no discussion about a stock, yet DDAmanda reveals an opportunity. Other times, a quick review of online talk provides hidden tidbits as to why the 'dollars' traded -- news before the news if you will," said Brost.

Stocktwits.com is a social network for investors and traders, with over five million community members and millions of monthly visitors. It has grown into its own standalone social network of traders, investors, media, public companies, and investment professionals. As the defining voice of "social finance," Stocktwits.com is one of the best ways to discover what is happening right now in the markets and stocks.

SeekingAlpha.com has unparalleled breadth and depth: from stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds to commodities and cryptocurrency, including thousands of stocks not analyzed elsewhere. Millions of passionate investors connect daily to discover and share new investing ideas, discuss the latest news, debate the merits of stocks, and make informed investment decisions.

DDAmanda is browser-based with nothing to install. Investors log into their account, use the preconfigured scanner settings or create and save custom scans that match their trading style.

Cabo FTL Systems LC was founded in 2002 and specializes in equity trading software and market analysis software. The company continually improves the DDAmanda stock scanner, which uses proprietary scanning algorithms, intuitive indicators, and features a rapid due diligence capability. DDAmanda is one of the seven stock alert and scanning applications offered by Cabo FTL Systems LC.

