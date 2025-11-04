DDB Capital Secures Zoning for a Mixed-Use Community Hub Coming to Stephens County, Georgia

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DDB Capital Fund, LLC ("DDB Capital"), a leading Southeast-based real estate investment fund, has secured rezoning approval for The Reserve, a 90-acre mixed-use development featuring 165 new homes in Stephens County, Georgia. Just minutes from downtown Toccoa, The Reserve is planned as a next-generation community hub combining residential, commercial, and recreational elements into one cohesive master plan.

The Reserve features 38,000 square feet of commercial and retail space including a 8,000-square-foot co-working and innovation center, creating a vibrant destination for shopping, dining, and collaboration. Designed to serve both residents and visitors, this modern district blends convenience, creativity, and community, offering an accessible hub where commerce and innovation thrive.

Strategically located along GA-17, The Reserve anchors one of Northeast Georgia's most dynamic growth corridors. Positioned within Stephens County's expanding residential market, the site offers premium builders a turnkey, shovel-ready opportunity supported by strong population inflow, advancing infrastructure, and rising housing demand, all within a region that remains affordable yet poised for sustained appreciation.

Crucially, the region aligns with macro-demographic shifts driving demand for communities that combine housing, employment flexibility, and small-business opportunity. The Reserve's mixed-use design captures this trend providing not only homes but a walkable, amenity-rich ecosystem that supports entrepreneurs, remote professionals, and families seeking authentic community engagement.

This development model transforms The Reserve from a subdivision into a local economic and social hub, one that anchors long-term value through resident participation, business incubation, and placemaking. The community preserves 37 acres of green space and features resort-style amenities including a pool, pickleball courts, walking trails, a dog park, and a community garden that fosters activity, sustainability, and connection across generations.

"Stephens County represents the next wave of Georgia growth with strong fundamentals, excellent infrastructure, and community-focused living," said Derek Distenfield, Managing Director at DDB Capital. "The Reserve demonstrates what's possible when thoughtful planning turns land into a true community center: a place to live, work, and connect."

The Reserve represents a new chapter for Stephens County," said Brittany Ivey, President and CEO of the Stephens County Development Authority. "It aligns with our mission to promote growth through balanced development that enhances quality of life and economic opportunity, while accomplishing one of our strategic goals of ensuring housing inventory for all levels of income earners in our community."

Community Highlights

165 single-family detached homes in a variety of home types and lot sizes.

in a variety of home types and lot sizes. Planned Unit Development (PUD) designation, featuring 38,000 square feet of prime commercial real estate to create a walkable, mixed-use community.

designation, featuring to create a walkable, mixed-use community. 8,000-square-foot co-working and innovation space , designed to attract remote professionals, entrepreneurs, and small business owners reflecting the region's growing business ecosystem.

, designed to attract remote professionals, entrepreneurs, and small business owners reflecting the region's growing business ecosystem. 37 acres of green space within the 90-acre master plan, preserving the natural landscape of the North Georgia foothills.

within the 90-acre master plan, preserving the natural landscape of the North Georgia foothills. Resort-style amenities , including a community pool, pickleball courts, walking trails, a dog park, playground and a community garden.

, including a community pool, pickleball courts, walking trails, a dog park, playground and a community garden. Immediate access to Toccoa's commercial hub , less than one mile from Home Depot, Walmart, restaurants, and daily essentials.

, less than one mile from Home Depot, Walmart, restaurants, and daily essentials. Close proximity to top schools and employers, including Stephens County High, Middle, and Big A Elementary.

