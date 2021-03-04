DDB expands Mars Incorporated client team appointing Varsha Kaura as Global Business Director

Kaura's unique expertise blends strategic business leadership, brand and creative strategy, integrated strategy, data and analytics and business strategy. She will leverage this unique mix to drive and deliver data-infused creative solutions across select Mars Incorporated brands. The global position sits within DDB Chicago and reports into Justin Thomas-Copeland, CEO of DDB North America.

Kaura will be responsible for strengthening Mars Incorporated global relationships across multiple geographies and individual agency offices, including adam&eveDDB, DDB Chicago, DDB Guangzhou, DDB Mudra, DDB Mexico, and DDB New York. She will bring best in class solutions to Mars Wrigley confectionary and Mars Pet Nutrition.

Kaura will be responsible for delivering future-facing data-driven creative solutions to Mars Incorporated, leveraging the new data and insight platforms and capabilities integrated into DDB as part of a broader strategy of agency reimagination being driven by CEO Justin Thomas-Copeland.

"Varsha brings a unique mix of extensive creative agency experience combined with C-Suite management consultancy leadership in data and analytics driven strategy. We are excited for the new value creation we will bring to Mars Incorporated through data-driven creativity to further catapult their brand," says Thomas-Copeland. "Varsha will bring her unique set of skills adding a new dimension of creative problem-solving to our clients, using data and insight to fuel our creativity for Mars Incorporated."

Kaura's experience spans across capabilities and industries, her expertise in brand management, creative solutions, data targeting have generated growth for brands like Allstate, Kellogg's, and Brooks. Kaura was a member of the core leadership at Motista, where she led strategy and client relations across a variety of industries for the predictive intelligence startup. With over 20 years working in creative agencies and business consultancy Kaura represents the senior hybrid skills becoming a feature of DDB NAM.

ABOUT DDB

DDB Worldwide (www.ddb.com) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks. DDB has been named Agency of the Year numerous times by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity and the industry's leading advertising publications and awards shows. The WARC has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 12 of the last 15 years. The agency's clients include Volkswagen, McDonald's, Unilever, Mars, Johnson & Johnson, and the U.S. Army, among others.

Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group (NYSE) and consists of more than 200 offices in over 90 countries with its flagship office in New York, NY.

ABOUT OMNICOM

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE – OMC) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

