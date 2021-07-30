DDB Latina Is Named Best Creative Network Of The Year At Crema Ranking

MIAMI, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- DDB Latina has been named Best Network of the Year for the second time in the last eight months according to the Crema Ranking, organized by Adlatina. The publication takes into account both creative results and effectiveness rankings at international and regional festivals including Cannes, Clio, One Show, D&AD, El Ojo, and Effie Latam.

It is a milestone win for DDB Latina who has been able to achieve greatness even in such an atypical year as 2020. Africa DDB, DDB Colombia, and Fahrenheit DDB were in the top 30 of the best agencies in their region, while Paradais DDB Ecuador, DDB Spain, and Alma DDB ranked in the top 10 of their respective countries.

Juan Carlos Ortiz, President & CEO of DDB Latina, assures: "Today, our business is clearer more than ever, and it is definitely connected to the conclusions left by the last edition of the Davos Economic Forum event: what CEOs are looking for is creativity. At DDB Latina, we know creativity is related to culture, people who believe in that culture and talent, the creation of creative cases and products that respond to culture and, obviously, to growth and outstanding reputation or business results. Who has enough tools to play in that field will be able to compete in this new world."

The top three networks recognized by the Crema Ranking were DDB Latina in first place with 3,951 total points, David in second place with 3,890 and, BBDO in third place with 2,636.

"These results reaffirm that even though there are moments of success and difficulties in life, at DDB Latina, we believe and love what we do. This context has been really important to show that we have the right team, with the necessary principles and tools to move forward, and we are expectant of what the future brings," Ortiz concluded.

You can preview the full year book here: https://www.adlatina.com/crema/2020/

ABOUT DDB LATINA GROUP

DDB Latina is the leading communications group in the Latin markets around the world. It was a pioneer in the industry for uniting the Latin American, US Multicultural, and Spanish markets with a unique vision inspired by culture, not geography. Through its companies DDB, Africa DDB, Alma DDB, Tribal Worldwide, TRACK, and TracyLocke, DDB Latina develops innovative business solutions for its clients, based on a deep understanding of culture and data. It believes in the merge of strategy, technology, and creativity to create innovative ideas that generate effective business results for the brands it works with,including some global and regional clients in a wide range of industries.

It has been named Ibero-America's Most Creative Network at El Ojo de Iberoamérica, the Crema Ranking in 2017 and 2019, and most recently at El Ojo and Crema Ranking 2020.

ABOUT DDB WORLDWIDE

DDB Worldwide (www.ddb.com) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks. DDB has been named 2021 Network of the Year by D&AD and ADC. It has also earned recognition by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity and the industry's leading advertising publications and awards shows. WARC has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 12 of the last 15 years. The agency's clients include Molson Coors, Volkswagen, McDonald's, Unilever, Mars, Johnson & Johnson, and the U.S. Army, among others. Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) and consists of more than 200 offices in over 90 countries, with its flagship office in New York, NY.

ABOUT OMNICOM

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE – OMC) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

CONTACT:

Angela Henao

Director of Communications & PR | DDB Latina Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (305) 341 2563

SOURCE DDB Latina