DDB Latina Named Ibero-America's Most Creative Network Of 2019

Thirteen offices won a total of 165 medals including, 5 Grand Prixs, 43 Golds, 53 Silvers, 64 Bronze. Africa took home 2 Grand Prix, 1 in the Sustainability category for "#GoEqual" and 1 in Digital and Social for "Pay per Beer" for Budweiser, as well as 14 Golds, 24 Silvers, and 32 Bronzes. DDB Spain was awarded one Grand Prix for "Heroes of Today," in addition to 12 Golds, 5 Silvers, and 3 Bronzes. Fahrenheit DDB Peru won one Grand Prix in Brand Experience with "Perussian" along with 10 Golds, 4 Silvers, and 2 Bronzes. Argentina, Colombia, Alma DDB in Miami, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Guatemala, Sunset, Tribal Brazil, Tribal Peru, and Tracylocke Brasil all contributed to DDB Latina's results.

Africa Brazil was named Best Agency of Ibero-America and Brazil. Also, Africa, DDB Centro Guatemala, DDB Colombia, Fahrenheit DDB Peru and DDB Latina Puerto Rico, were recognized as the Best Agencies in their respective countries. Sergio Gordilho was honored as the Best Creative in Latin America and Brazil. Victor Pardo, Julian Nuñez, Andre Pedroso, Ricardo Chadwick, Sergio Franco and Enrique Renta, as Best Creatives in their respective markets.

DDB Colombia, Fahrenheit DDB Peru, and Puerto Rico won the Best Local Idea with "Banco de la Amistad" for AB-InBev, "Perussian Prices," and "Calma" for Medalla Light, respectively.

The most awarded pieces of DDB Latina were "Pay per Beer" for Budweiser and "#GoEqual" for Go Equal by Africa, "Heroes of Today" for LaLiga by DDB Spain, and "Perussian Prices" by Fahrenheit DDB Peru for Peruvian Supermarkets.

"We are proud to celebrate the team results that confirm that Creativity is and will be the reason for our business. The creative evaluation system we call Bullseye has allowed us to join efforts as a Network to raise the quality of our creative product and become the Most Creative Network in Latin America," shares Juan Carlos Ortiz, President of DDB Latina.

ABOUT DDB LATINA GROUP

DDB Latina is the leading communications group in the Latin markets around the world. It develops business solutions for its clients through its companies: DDB, Africa, Alma, Tribal Worldwide, TRACK, and TracyLocke, among others. As a pioneer in the industry, DDB Latina Group united the Latin American, US Multicultural, and Spanish markets with a unique vision inspired by culture, not geography. Its network currently includes more than 30 offices in 20 countries. Its operational model is based on "Triplas," where strategy, technology, and creativity merge to create innovative ideas that generate business results for the brands that the DDB Latina Group collaborates with, including some of the most recognized in the region and across diverse industries. DDB Latina has been awarded the Most Creative Network of Ibero-America at El Ojo and Crema Ranking in 2017 and at Wave Festival in 2019.

ABOUT DDB

DDB Worldwide (www.ddb.com) is one of the world's largest and leading advertising and marketing networks. DDB has been named Agency of the Year numerous times by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity and the industry's leading advertising publications and awards shows. The Gunn Report has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 12 of the last 15 years. The agency's clients include McDonald's, Unilever, Mars, Johnson & Johnson, and the U.S. Army, among others.

Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group (NYSE) and consists of more than 200 offices in over 90 countries with its flagship office in New York, NY.

ABOUT OMNICOM

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE – OMC) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

