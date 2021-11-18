DDB latina Strikes All-Year-Round Creative Festivals As Network Of The Year

It started in November of 2020, during one of the most challenging years for humanity when El Ojo de Iberoamerica named DDB Latina as Ibero-America's most creative for the third time. In July 2021, the network ranked number one in Adlatina's prestigious ranking: Crema. The yearbook consolidates the results of international and regional creative and effectiveness awards such as Clio, One Show, D&AD, El Ojo, and Effie LATAM.

Juan Carlos Ortiz, president and creative leader, observes over a decade of having created DDB Latina, and today celebrates the network's most recent achievements: "We have reached the sweet spot of great leaders in each of our offices, and even though last year put us to the test, it also gave us immense rewards and learnings. It made us stronger, more resilient and brought us closer together as a team. Seeing these results makes me feel incredible pride in our people, our product, and our business, especially in such a difficult time."

During the second semester of 2021, the network ranked as number one in Latin America at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for the first time in its history. With 28 Lions, including one Grand Prix in the Entertainment for Sports category with Salla, by agency Africa, six Gold, six Silver, and 15 Bronze Lions from agencies such as Africa, FahrenheitDDB Peru, Alma DDB, DDB Spain, and TracyLocke Brazil.

The region also represented 51% of the creative results at Cannes for DDB Worldwide for the first time ever, with celebrated campaigns such as Most Valuable News, Let Her Run, #GoEqual by Africa, AWA by FahrenheitDDB Peru, Heroes of Today by DDB Spain, Bullets-a printed campaign for Change the Ref-by Alma DDB, and Beautiful Dreamer, the first-ever Lion of TracyLocke Brazil.

Most recently, in October 2021, DDB Latina was named Network of the Year at FIAP with 10 Gold, 10 Silver, nine Bronze, and three out of the four Gran Soles granted by the festival taken by Africa agency; an outstanding performance by Africa also by DDB Puerto Rico and Alma DDB in the USA named best agencies in their respective markets. In addition, it was a remarkable year for Africa, being named Agency of the Year at El Ojo Festival and Adlatina's Crema ranking in 2020. Also ranked as the number one Latin American agency at Cannes Lions, New York Festivals, the most awarded Latin American agency at D&AD, and most recently Agency of the Year at Fiap 2021, among other recognitions.

More 2021 significant accomplishments include DDB Colombia being named for the second consecutive year as Agency of the Year of Colombia in the TOP10 Awards by P&M magazine -the award given by the popular vote of the entire industry- and at the local Effies with six Gold, six Silver, and seven Bronze.

DDB Puerto Rico was named Agency of the Year at Cúspide Awards, while Fahrenheit DDB Peru was recognized by ANDA in August and IDEAS in October.

"Looking back at an incredibly great year only gives us additional motivation to continue working with our clients to create ideas that grow their businesses," added Juan Carlos Ortiz.

ABOUT DDB LATINA GROUP

DDB Latina is the leading communications group in Ibero-America. It is the pioneer in uniting DDB Worldwide's Latin American, US Multicultural, and Spanish markets in a unique vision inspired by culture, not geography. Through its companies: DDB, Africa, Alma, Tribal Worldwide, TRACK, and TracyLocke and its multidisciplinary expertise from Branding to CRM and Shopper Marketing, DDB Latina develops Unexpected ideas that Work. Ideas based on the deep understanding of culture and data to grow clients' businesses through effectiveness and results. It believes that competitive brands understand the strategic merge between storytelling, data, and technology to impact culture and people's lives. DDB Latina works with global and regional clients in a wide range of industries.

DDB Latina has been named Most Creative Network in Latin America at Cannes Lions and FIAP Festivals in 2021 and at El Ojo de Iberoamérica and Crema Ranking in 2017, 2019, and 2020.

ABOUT DDB WORLDWIDE

DDB Worldwide (www.ddb.com) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks. DDB has been named 2021 Network of the Year by D&AD and ADC, as well as numerous times by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity and the industry's leading advertising publications and awards shows. WARC has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Netowrks for 12 of the last 15 years. The network's clients include Molson Coors, Volkswagen, McDonald's, Unilever, Mars, Peloton, JetBlue, Johnson & Johnson, and the U.S. Army, among others. Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) and consists of more than 200 offices in over 70 countries with its flagship office in New York, NY.

ABOUT OMNICOM

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is a leading global marketing and corporate communicaions company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

