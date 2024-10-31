DDB Named One of America's Most Reliable Companies by Newsweek

DDB is Recognized as the #2 Creative Agency and #3 Network on the Inaugural List

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DDB is proud to announce its inclusion in Newsweek's inaugural list of America's Most Reliable Companies 2025, as the #2 Creative Agency and #3 Agency Network. This prestigious accolade, published by Newsweek's partners at Statista, recognizes DDB's unwavering commitment to creative excellence and dependability on behalf of their clients.

The list, unveiled on October 24th, 2024, showcases the companies that have earned the trust and recommendation of the organizations they do business with. Winners were identified through an independent survey that included over 1,700 decision-makers across the nation who regularly interact with B2B companies. The survey highlighted the following parameters: Likelihood of Recommendation, Ease of Doing Business, Value for Money, Consistency of Deliverables, and Reputation for Dependability.

Caroline Winterton, CEO of DDB North America and CEO, adam&eveDDB New York and West said, "We are incredibly humbled to have our hard work and dedication recognized amongst such great company. DDB's inclusion on this list is a strong testament to the depth of skills and talent across our agencies – adam&eveDDB, alma DDB, and DDB Chicago – and the work we create on behalf of our clients."

The agency network has consistently been among the top three agency networks at Effies and Cannes International Festival for Creativity for the past three years running, leading to commercial growth in NA, including new assignments from Grupo Bimbo, Columbia Sportswear, Disney, Mitsubishi, Ronald McDonald House, and Smithfield, to name a few.

ABOUT STATISTA:

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

ABOUT DDB WORLDWIDE

DDB Worldwide (www.ddb.com) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks which includes DDB branded agencies, along with adam&eveDDB (London, Berlin, New York, and West), DM9 and Africa (both in Brazil), alma (Miami), Mango, and Track. DDB has been awarded numerous accolades from the industry's leading awards shows including 2023 Global Network of the Year by the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, D&AD Agency Network of the Year for three consecutive years 2023, 2022, 2021, and Effie US Agency of the Year in 2022 and 2023. WARC has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 13 of the last 16 years. The network's clients include MARS, McDonald's, Molson Coors, Volkswagen, Unilever, JetBlue, Adidas, CALM, PlayStation, Marmite, and the U.S. Army, among others. Founded in 1949, DDB is part of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) and consists of approximately 6,000 employees across 140 offices in over 60 countries, with its headquarters in New York, NY.

