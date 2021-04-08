DDB North America reinforces its commitment to data-driven creativity with executive hire

Singh joins as DDB North America continues to fortify its data capabilities to underpin client work, following the appointment of Justin Thomas-Copeland in 2020. Thomas-Copland has championed data as a tool for marketers to harness and infuse insights which further drive creativity. To enable this, he has introduced new technology platforms which capture cultural insights and create scaled audience understanding.

Singh will continue to diversify data usage across all functions of DDB North America and deliver solutions for clients across industries.

"Jatinder Singh is an incredible operator and we're excited to have him on board to fuel creativity in new and exciting ways for the region," says Thomas-Copeland. "Jatinder is human first and will be instrumental in translating data insights into progressive, unexpected creative solutions that move mountains for our teams and clients and ensure that our creativity is always business accountable. He will be critical as we build out a DDB more integrated and creative than ever."

Singh joins from within Omnicom, DDB's holding network, and was previously the Global Chief Marketing Sciences Officer for the Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG). Singh's career echoes DDB North America's connective and creative spirit with data-driven creativity experiences including AT&T, Ford Motor Company, IBM, iShares, McDonald's, Pfizer, SAP, Uber and the Volkswagen Group.

"DDB North America has made incredible strides in data science innovation to understand consumers and manifest this understanding in creative excellence. I am honored to be a part of such growth," says Singh. "Data will continue to evolve and push creativity farther, DDB is the perfect incubator for the growth of both data and creativity."

ABOUT DDB

DDB Worldwide (www.ddb.com) is one of the world's largest and leading advertising and marketing networks. DDB has been named Agency of the Year numerous times by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity and the industry's leading advertising publications and awards shows. WARC has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 13 of the last 16 years. The agency's clients include Unilever, Mars, Johnson & Johnson, and Molson Coors, among others.

Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group (NYSE) and consists of more than 200 offices in over 90 countries with its flagship office in New York, NY.

ABOUT OMNICOM

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE – OMC) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

CONTACT: Xavier Totor, [email protected]

SOURCE DDB North America

