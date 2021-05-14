DDB Worldwide announces Global Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

O'Halloran said: "We are thrilled to have Donna joining DDB to help shape our global narrative and connect our refreshed vision with the wider market. Her diversified background and unique understanding of both brand marketing and the advertising agency landscape will be invaluable to our organisation as we invest more in the DDB brand moving forward."

Tobin brings to her role a diverse set of skills and over 20 years of agency and brand experience in marketing and advertising. Tobin has worked within and led global agencies such as Arnold Worldwide, Grey and VaynerMedia and has extensive experience running global brands and leading marketing, communications, and product development across industries including food and beverage, fashion and toys at companies such as Ocean Spray, Hasbro and WPP's Kantar.

Most recently she was the EVP of Marketing, Communications, Events and Partnerships at the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's) where she led the organization's new vision, mission, marketing and communications strategies, and the re-imagination of the 4A's virtual thought leadership events. Tobin's expansive background in the marketing and communications landscape will inform her approach to this new role.

"I am extremely excited to be joining DDB Worldwide during this time of cultural and creative transformation under Marty's and Ari Weiss' leadership. I've always admired DDB's incredible creative legacy and am honored to be a part of the continuously innovative path forward with such amazing, super talented global teams," said Tobin.

Her appointment follows the addition of Lindsay Bennett to the global communications team, joining from DDB Australia where she led the Marketing and New Business function since 2019.

ABOUT DDB WORLDWIDE

DDB Worldwide (www.ddb.com) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks. DDB has been named Agency of the Year numerous times by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity and the industry's leading advertising publications and awards shows. The WARC has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 12 of the last 15 years. The agency's clients include Volkswagen, McDonald's, Unilever, Mars, Johnson & Johnson, and the U.S. Army, among others.

Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group (NYSE) and consists of more than 200 offices in over 90 countries with its flagship office in New York, NY.

ABOUT OMNICOM

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE – OMC) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

