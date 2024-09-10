DDC Expands Engineering Leadership to Scale Manufacturing Capabilities

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DDC Solutions, formerly DDC Cabinet Technology, the global leader of award-winning hybrid liquid-air cooling cabinet technology and dynamic monitoring and management DCIM software, is proud to announce the recent expansion of its engineering leadership team as part of its strategic growth initiative post funding by Cequal III and Thompson Street Capital. With a rich history of innovation and a vision ahead of its time, DDC has hired industry leaders Paul Bartlett as Chief Operating Officer and Tom Demitras as VP of Engineering to scale design and manufacturing capabilities to meet today's high-density data center challenges.

Bartlett and Demitras were brought on to address the data center expansion constraints driven by the increasing demands of High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Paul Bartlett states, "Our team is chartered with building data center solutions that enable unprecedented density and efficiency to support the industry's transition to 100 kilowatts per cabinet air-cooled, a critical step towards achieving the industry's drive for a megawatt per cabinet. It will take air and liquid to achieve these industry advancements, and we are up for the challenge." DDC utilizes its patented Dynamic Density Control technology to enable traditional air cooling and emerging liquid cooling technologies, to future-proof data centers for the next generation of intense compute demands.

As noted by Gartner®, "Several innovations, such as direct-to-chip liquid cooling and new power technologies (small modular nuclear reactors and microgrids, for example), focus on addressing the higher heat densities expected in future data centers."* DDC is at the forefront of this transition, developing solutions that enable customers to stay ahead of the curve. Keith Markley, CEO of DDC, states, "This transition to liquid-to-the-chip, nuclear reactors, and microgrids could take years if not decades to implement. We are fortunate to have Paul and Tom bringing their unique blend of experience and expertise to DDC, enabling us to tackle the industry's most complex challenges and deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers today and as the industry evolves."

Paul Bartlett has been a leader in the aerospace industry as an engineering and operations executive for over 30 years. Paul brings a wealth of knowledge to DDC - streamlining the manufacturing process and ensuring quality control. In his short tenure at DDC, he has implemented state-of-the-art CAD techniques with extensive use of 3D modeling, which is linked to DDC's Computer Aided Manufacturing facilities. This seamless integration of engineering disciplines produces the highest quality cabinets, with exceptional adherence to form, fit, function, and Computational Fluid Dynamics to guarantee performance - all supported by rigorous testing. His engineering and operations expertise has led to significant advancements in manufacturing efficiency, product reliability, and speed to market.

Tom Demitras, VP of Engineering, possesses over two decades of experience in the industry, combining expertise in software and hardware development, along with a deep knowledge of mechanical and electrical systems, automation, and programming. His decade-long tenure at Great Lakes has made him an expert in building custom cabinets for some of the world's largest data centers. His background includes heavy fabrication and extensive experience with industry standards like ISO, UL, and NEMA testing. Tom's unique skill set enables DDC to design and manufacture cutting-edge cooling solutions that meet the stringent requirements of modern data centers.

DDC is committed to staying at the forefront of data center cooling innovation. With the addition of Paul and Tom to its leadership team, DDC is well-positioned to continue its rapid growth and deliver solutions that empower data centers to meet today's and tomorrow's challenges. The company's focus is on future-proofing data centers and delivering the highest-density solutions designed for today's hybrid liquid-air cooling and tomorrow's liquid-to-the-chip cooling requirements, ensuring its customers remain on the cutting edge for years.

*Gartner, Hype Cycle™ for Data Center Infrastructure Technologies, 2024, Henrique Cecci, Philip Dawson, 27 June 2024 (Gartner subscribers can access the report) GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

