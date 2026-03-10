DDC Expands S-Series Rack Containment Platform to Protect and Cool Next-Generation GPU Infrastructure

The announcement also advances Daikin Applied's broader strategy to deliver end–to–end thermal management solutions. By integrating rack containment, direct–to–chip liquid cooling, and facility HVAC/chiller technologies, Daikin continues to build a comprehensive ecosystem for rapidly scaling AI data centers.

A Unified Containment Architecture Purpose–Built for AI Era Risk and Density

The S–Series platform encloses each rack within its own sealed, controlled environment, protecting high–value GPU assets from fire, water, dust, and environmental intrusion while providing optimized airflow and pressure control. This rack–level approach significantly reduces reliance on room–level mechanical systems while improving cooling performance, reducing risk exposure, and enabling operators to safely deploy more IT within existing facilities.

All S–Series configurations maintain NEMA 3R–grade environmental protection and support ultra–high–density airside cooling with optional 1MW+ liquid–to–chip integration.

"Emerging high–density compute platforms are fundamentally changing the power, thermal, and risk dynamics of today's data halls," said Keith Markley, CEO of DDC Solutions. "The expanded S–Series provides operators with a unified architecture to safeguard multi–million–dollar GPU investments, achieve higher densities, and grow within existing facilities without increasing risk."

The S–Series Platform Lineup

DDC now offers three S–Series models, giving operators flexible deployment options across standard, high–density, and constrained environments.

S–4: Enterprise–Ready Containment for Standard-to-High Density Rows

The S–4 remains DDC's standard row solution, supporting 24–31.5 inch (600–800 mm) racks. It delivers robust thermal performance and asset protection for today's density levels with up to 85 kW of airside cooling per rack, while providing a future–ready foundation for AI and HPC growth with direct–to–chip readiness for any higher–density roadmap.

S–5: Extreme–Density Containment for Next–Gen Racks

The new S–5 introduces a 42–inch–wide, 96–inch–deep enclosure purpose–built for next–generation GPU clusters. It supports up to 100 kW of airside cooling per rack, with optional liquid–to–chip coolant paths for future density scaling. Key capabilities include compatibility with Daikin/Chilldyne CDU systems, full support for both in–rack CDUs and any in–row CDU architecture, Dynamic Density Control™ for real–time airflow and pressure optimization, and an integrated electrical demarcation feature to simplify deployment and service boundaries.

GPUVault: Compact, High–Protection Containment for Retrofit Sites

GPUVault is a flexible module designed for facilities with ceiling height or MEP constraints. Features include a three–cabinet module with integrated central air–handling unit, support for 36–inch and 42–inch cabinets, a side–car water loop design that eliminates overhead water lines, and up to 200 kW airside cooling in a sealed, isolated environment.

Aligned With Daikin Applied's Long–Term Data Center Innovation Strategy

All S-Series configurations share future-ready architecture engineered to support ultra-high-density airside cooling and 1 MW+ of direct-to-chip integration. The platform is fully compatible with CDU systems, including solutions from Chilldyne, another recent Daikin Applied acquisition specializing in negative-pressure liquid cooling.

The expanded S–Series complements Daikin Applied's investment in next–generation thermal management technologies, including its $163 million R&D test lab under construction in Plymouth, Minnesota. The lab will accelerate development and validation of advanced cooling systems for hyperscale customers, creating an industry–leading environment to test rack containment, liquid cooling, and integrated thermal solutions.

Industry Debut at NVIDIA GTC 2026

DDC will showcase the full S–Series lineup—including the new S–5 and GPUVault—at NVIDIA GTC 2026 in San Jose.

Initial S–5 shipments begin April 2026. GPUVault is available for pre–order now, with customer deployments scheduled to begin later this summer.

About DDC Solutions

DDC Solutions, part of the Daikin Group, develops next–generation rack containment and cooling platforms for high–density AI and HPC environments. DDC's solutions are engineered to protect critical GPU assets, support any–density cooling strategy, reduce mechanical complexity, and enable more efficient, risk–resilient data center operations. More information: www.ddcsolutions.com

