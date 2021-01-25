DDC FPO Introduces IT Outsourcing Suite of Services to Meet the Needs of Transportation and Logistics Industries

The average salary for US IT professionals is $113,6391. With the US Bureau of Labor Statistics2 estimating that about 531,200 new IT jobs will need to be filled in the next 10 years due to advances in cloud computing, big data, and information security, projected overhead costs could be the primary factor preventing companies from pursuing technology goals.

As a global service provider with personnel across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, DDC is able to work closely with clients to identify and find the best skillset at compelling price points among the company's strategic operating locations.

"All of DDC's IT team members have been with the company since its first freight projects kicked off over 15 years ago," said Chad Crotty, DDC's Vice President of Sales. "New programmers are trained as needed to continue to meet our customers' objectives, ensure scalability, and drive a profitable return for our clients' IT investments."

DDC's highly skilled team of mid-to-senior level programmers in a wide variety of languages eliminates the need for the client to spend any additional time training. "We continue to cross-train, hire, and educate new recruits through a hands-on training program," explains Crotty.

The four primary service categories include Systems Development, Database Development, .NET Programming, and E-commerce.

Systems Development:

EDI (Electronic Data Interchange), RPG, PHP, .NET, and API

Database Development:

MS Access, SQLite, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and MS SQL

.NET Programming:

ASP.NET, C#.NET, VB.NET, ADO.NET, C++.NET, J#.NET, F#.NET, JSCRIPT.NET, Windows Powershell, Ruby, Python, C Omega, and many more

E-commerce:

Mobile Applications, Websites, User Portals, and Analytics Dashboards

In addition to all of these skillsets that are readily available, Crotty clarifies that DDC has the capability to support any additional training requirements requested. "Whether it's EDI Workbench, B2Bi/Lightwell, or any other specific training, as long as we understand what the needs of the client are, we will supply the trainings necessary."

"We are excited to embark on this new opportunity as we continue to broaden our service capabilities for our partners," said Crotty. "IT Outsourcing facilitates the convergence of individual company development goals and greater industry technology initiatives to achieve levels of advancement that benefit the global supply chain."

To learn more, visit: https://www.ddcfpo.com/it-outsourcing

About DDC FPO

DDC FPO is a strategic business process outsourcing (BPO) partner for the transportation and logistics industries that enables clients to focus on core competencies and achieve their goals. As the freight-focused member of The DDC Group – a worldwide network of BPO companies – DDC FPO serves clients in over 30 languages across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Recently named as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. Magazine, DDC provides data-based, goal-driven front and back office programs such as Freight Billing, Customs Brokerage Processing, and IT Outsourcing, among others. To learn more, visit ddcfpo.com.

