DDC FPO Is Named to Inbound Logistics' Top 100 IT Providers for the Transportation Sector

EVERGREEN, Colo., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freight-focused global business process outsourcing company DDC FPO has been recognized by Inbound Logistics magazine as one of the top 100 IT companies that support and enable logistics excellence. The company officially announced its IT Outsourcing services to the public in January, which were designed to specifically address the technology talent requirements for the future of the transportation and logistics markets.

"Inbound Logistics is proud to honor DDC for its innovative solutions empowering logistics and supply chain excellence." Tweet this “DDC FPO was selected because its solutions solve specific challenges, improve processes, and create a ripple effect of efficiencies across the entire value chain,” said Felecia Stratton, Editor of Inbound Logistics. [VIDEO] Designed specifically to meet the needs of current and forecasted requirements for technology development within the supply chain, DDC FPO's IT Outsourcing services are categorized into four types of IT support: Systems Development, Database Development, .NET Programming, and E-commerce.

Drawn from a pool of more than 400 companies, using questionnaires, personal interviews, and other research, Inbound Logistics selects the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers who are leading the way in 2021. Editors seek to match readers' fast-changing needs to the capabilities of those companies selected. "All companies selected reflect leadership by answering Inbound Logistics readers' needs for scalability, simplicity, fast ROI, and ease of implementation," said Felecia Stratton, Editor of Inbound Logistics.

According to Stratton, when choosing the 2021 Top 100 Logistics IT Providers, the editorial staff looked at excellence in optimizing supply chain, logistics and transportation operations. Strategically, editors make their selections based on how transformative solutions impact those business activities driving integration across internal and external business processes.

"DDC FPO was selected because its solutions solve specific challenges, improve processes, and create a ripple effect of efficiencies across the entire value chain," explained Stratton. "DDC FPO continues to provide the technology solutions Inbound Logistics readers need to achieve the visibility and control that drives successful supply chains."

DDC FPO's IT Outsourcing suite of services are categorized into four types of IT support: Systems Development, Database Development, .NET Programming, and E-commerce.

Whether the project entails EDI mapping, API integrations, analytics dashboards, programming for PHP, RPG, or one of the many .NET languages DDC has available, or something else– DDC's IT team members share the same experience and industry expertise that comes with 16 years of being dedicated to freight, according to Chad Crotty, DDC's Vice President of Sales.

"As companies juggle the varying levels of innovation by those they need to integrate with, they are also working toward improving both visibility and delivery times for customers," said Crotty. "It's no surprise that there are gaps between their goals, their development timelines and the actual price tag of securing the skills necessary for the job."

"That's where DDC can help," he explained. "We get the best talent and tools in place so companies can achieve IT milestones without compromising their budgets."

"As shippers, carriers, and 3PLs increase their use of logistics IT, DDC FPO stays flexible and responsive, anticipating customers' evolving needs," Stratton said. "Inbound Logistics is proud to honor DDC for its innovative solutions empowering logistics and supply chain excellence in 2021."

About Inbound Logistics

Since its inception in 1981, Inbound Logistics' educational mission is to illustrate the benefits of demand-driven logistics practices, give companies the knowledge to help them match the inbound flow of materials to their demand, and align their business process to support that shift. Inbound Logistics offers real-world examples and decision support to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and offset rising transport costs, supporting business scalability across their value chain. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

About DDC FPO

DDC FPO is a strategic business process outsourcing (BPO) partner for today's leading transportation and logistics providers that enables clients to focus on core competencies and achieve their goals. As the freight-focused member company of The DDC Group – a worldwide network of BPO companies – DDC FPO is able to serve clients in over 30 languages across North America, UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Solutions include data-based, goal-driven front and back office programs such as Freight Billing, Customs Brokerage Processing, and IT Outsourcing, among others. To learn more, visit www.ddcfpo.com.

