DDC-I Announces Deos RTOS Conformance to FACE™ Technical Standard, Edition 3.0 Safety Base and Security Profiles

PHOENIX, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DDC-I, a leading supplier of software and professional services for mission- and safety-critical applications, today announced that it has received the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) Conformance Certificate for its Deos DO-178C certifiable real-time operating system (RTOS). The certification covers the FACE™ Technical Standard, Edition 3.0 Safety Base and Security Profiles for the Operating System Segment (OSS).

The Deos RTOS Platform for FACE 3.0 combines the time- and space-partitioned Deos RTOS and SafeMC multicore technology with RTEMS (Real Time Executive for Multiprocessor Systems), a mature, deterministic, open systems, hard real-time POSIX executive. Deos provides ARINC 653 APEX interfaces and multicore scheduling. A para-virtualized implementation of RTEMS, which runs in a secure Deos partition, provides POSIX interfaces and scheduling. The integrated platform combines the strengths and pedigree of both ARINC 653 and POSIX RTOSs, providing the industry standard interfaces and feature set required for conformance with the FACE Technical Standard Safety Base and Security and Operating System Profiles, all in a time and space partitioned, hard-real-time, multicore execution model.

"FACE 3.0 Conformance marks a major milestone in our continued commitment to supporting avionics industry standards that give our avionics customers an RTOS platform that combines best-in-class performance and safety certifiability with enhanced applications portability," said Greg Rose, vice president of marketing and product management at DDC-I. "DDC-I has been a pioneer in providing mission- and safety-critical software to the military and aerospace industry and will continue that leadership through support of the FACE standardization efforts and delivery of our world-class FACE conformant RTOS solutions to the avionics community."

"The FACE Consortium is a government and industry partnership committed to providing a framework for software portability that reduces cost and speeds time to market by fostering standard, open interfaces that enhance portability, interoperability, and reuse," said Joe Carter, The Open Group FACE Consortium Steering Committee Chair, US Army Program Executive Office Aviation. "The team at PEO Aviation is excited to welcome DDC-I's FACE conformant Deos RTOS to further promote competition, product excellence and interoperability within the universe of FACE conformant software solutions available to the avionics community."

Deos is a safety-critical RTOS that employs patented slack scheduling, memory pools, and cache partitioning to deliver higher CPU utilization than any other certifiable safety-critical COTS RTOS. Deos provides a FACE Safety Base Profile that features hard real-time response, time and space partitioning, and both ARINC-653 and POSIX interfaces. SafeMC™ extends Deos' advanced capabilities to multiple cores, enabling developers of safety-critical systems to achieve best in class multicore performance without compromising safety-critical task response and guaranteed execution time.

About DDC-I, Inc.

DDC-I, Inc. is a global supplier of real-time operating systems, software development tools, custom software development services, and legacy software system modernization solutions, with a primary focus on mission- and safety-critical applications. For more information, contact DDC-I at sales@ddci.com or visit https://www.ddci.com/pr1913.

