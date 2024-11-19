DDC Solutions Pushes Cooling for Data Centers Beyond Industry Limits With its New S-Series Cabinets

Delivering Ultra High-Density Cooling - 100kW Air and 400kW Liquid-to-Chip Ready per Cabinet

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DDC Solutions, a leading provider of data center solutions, announces at SC24 in booth # 1413 its new S-Series Version 4 cabinet technology. DDC is redefining high-density cooling with its new V4, delivering an unprecedented 100kW air and 400kW liquid-to-chip ready cooling per cabinet. With its new ruggedized design, the S-Series V4 is more modular, scalable, flexible, and efficient while reducing operating and financial risk. DDC's patented cabinet technology and DCIM real-time monitoring and dynamic management software provide a complete solution in a single cabinet that exceeds AI and HPC demands, future-proofing your data center.

The new S-Series V4 meets the escalating demands of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and other data-intensive workloads that lowers total cost of ownership. The ruggedized design allows for ultra-high-density air cooling, getting up to 100kW of air-cooling, and with the added liquid-to-chip ready cooling, each cabinet can support up to 400kW of heat abatement. With a flexible cabinet that can support various workloads and densities right next to each other, the modular design allows companies to scale, adding capacity as demand grows. The Dynamic Density ControlTM (DDC) technology adjusts airflow and temperature dynamically based on equipment loads, delivering better hardware performance, fewer component failures, and increased efficiency for more sustainable operation. The new S-Series reduces operating and financial risk with NEMA 3R-certified cabinets, built-in fire suppression, real-time monitoring, and security. The new features allow data center operators to build new and modernize existing data centers to support the growing demand for accelerators to power HPC and AI requirements.

"In our 2024 HPC-AI Technology Survey, we found 89% of users deployed accelerators – usually GPUs – as part of their HPC environments. Today, the top hyperscale organizations spend tens of billions of dollars annually on AI infrastructure. These high-density GPU clusters came with a new pair of related challenges: power and cooling," said Addison Snell, CEO of Intersect36 Research, in a recent White Paper titled Stay Cool: DDC Eases The Risk In Embracing The AI Future. Addison continues, "GPUs tend to be power-hungry components, and putting as many as eight of them in a single server node can lead to individual server racks that draw 100 kilowatts or more. And of course, the more power the chips consume, the hotter they tend to run, creating tremendous challenges for cooling at each level: component, node, rack, and data center."

The DDC S-Series cabinet is a self-contained, scalable, and cost-effective data center solution offering:

Modularity: DDC's modular design allows you to deploy 1 to 1,000+ cabinets, matching build-out timelines to IT and budget demands. Deploy ultra-high-density cabinets next to traditional IT cabinets and dynamically manage density as workloads expand and contract for ultimate flexibility.

Scalability: As workloads transform, dynamically move from 1kW to 100kW using air cooling. Direct liquid-to-chip capabilities can accommodate up to 400kW per cabinet, ensuring your business is future-proofed.

Location Flexibility: Deploy the S-Series in a wide variety of locations due to reduced ambient noise and heat transfer into your environment.

Efficiency: DDC's dynamic management and real-time monitoring DCIM software uses sensors throughout the cabinet to ensure consistent temperature within two degrees top to bottom, dew point, and CFM airflow to a surgical degree.

Ruggedized Engineering: S-Series is engineered with a reinforced sealing between hot and cold decks to optimize internal cooling and minimize heat transfer; stronger tops so technicians can walk on the tops of the cabinets for maintenance, servicing, and rigging; and simplified chilled water feeds to prevent leaks.

Risk Mitigation: Reduce operation and financial risk to expensive equipment from fire and water in your data center. Lower your loss footprint from an entire data center to a single cabinet designed with NEMA 3R certification, built-in security and fire suppression, redundant motors and coils, and granular environmental control.

"The HPC community is on the cutting edge, with 89% already deploying GPUs. The demand for acceleration will only increase in the overall data center market with the rise of AI in the enterprise. Today's GPU utilization in the data center market is approximately 20%, but some predict it will be as high as 70% by 2030. Our data centers are getting larger and hotter with an insatiable appetite for power. With its unique ultra-high density cooling solutions, DDC is well positioned to future-proof your data center, avoid risk, and lower your total cost of ownership," says Keith Markley, CEO of DDC Solutions.

The S-Series V4 is available now. See the new V4 in booth #1413 at SC24. DDC will have its new cabinets on display in the booth along with its DCIM monitoring software demo. Come by for happy hour on Tuesday, November 19, and Wednesday, November 20, from 3:00 – 5:00 pm. Don't miss Chris Orlando, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, speaking during their Exhibitor Forum in B206 on "The Future of Sustainable Data Center Cooling for HPC/AI" on November 20 at 11:00 – 11:30 am.

Visit DDC's new website at www.ddcsolutions.com for more information about ultra-high-density cooling and how to future-proof your data center today.

About DDC Solutions

DDC Solutions offers ultra-high-density data center cooling that lowers total cost of ownership through its dynamic management software and patented cabinet technology. Delivering 100kW air and 400kW liquid-to-the-chip ready cooling per cabinet, our Dynamic Density ControlTM (DDC) technology lowers risk and future-proofs your data center with intelligent power handling and sustainable enterprise environment controls managed by real-time monitoring software. DDC is recognized by large-scale colocation service providers, hyperscalers, enterprise data centers, and their design engineers to push beyond the limits of existing data center capabilities. DDC provides a complete solution in a single cabinet that is scalable and flexible to exceed AI/HPC demands.

