DDH Home Organizing and Move Management Joins Franchise FastLane to Accelerate National Growth

Mother-Daughter Team Taps Franchise FastLane to Bring Home Organization and Moving Services to New Markets

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than a decade of providing organizing and decluttering services to the New York metropolitan area, DDH Home Organizing and Move Management partnered with Franchise FastLane to bring their multi-million-dollar business to markets outside The Big Apple. As DDH expands, Franchise FastLane will support the brand with the necessary tools, coaching, and connections for long-term growth.

DDH's Founding Story:

Kate Pawlowski's passion for organization began in childhood, when she helped organize friends' bedrooms. Drawing on her psychology background, she co-founded DDH with a deeper understanding of why people become attached to their belongings and brings an empathetic, client-centered approach to the business.

passion for organization began in childhood, when she helped organize friends' bedrooms. Drawing on her psychology background, she co-founded DDH with a deeper understanding of why people become attached to their belongings and brings an empathetic, client-centered approach to the business. Ann Lightfoot took a different path into the same instinct. Before DDH, she owned and operated her business, A Better Birth, where she worked as a doula in New York, alleviating expectant mothers' fears and supporting them during pregnancy and the labor process. Her passion for calming chaos and supporting people through transition became the foundation of her role as co-founder of DDH.

took a different path into the same instinct. Before DDH, she owned and operated her business, A Better Birth, where she worked as a doula in New York, alleviating expectant mothers' fears and supporting them during pregnancy and the labor process. Her passion for calming chaos and supporting people through transition became the foundation of her role as co-founder of DDH. The two instincts collided by accident: while helping a friend move, the mother-daughter duo discovered their natural organizational synergy — and DDH was born.

Today, driven by their shared desire to help others, Lightfoot and Pawlowski employ a team of 12, and their business has grown into a multi-million-dollar company. The brand has already secured its first franchise agreement, covering four territories on Long Island, with Lightfoot and Pawlowski looking to build on that momentum.

DDH partners with movers, designers, and stagers, extending its services well beyond organizing spaces; the brand delivers comprehensive support designed to reduce stress, improve quality of life, and help clients feel prepared for what comes next.

"We are thrilled and honored to bring the business ownership opportunity that has brought us so much joy and success to other entrepreneurs and potential franchise owners," Lightfoot said. "Our partnership with Franchise FastLane is going to take our business to the next level."

In addition to its franchise development services, Franchise FastLane provides the strategic guidance and dedicated support brands need to scale with confidence.

"DDH is a business built on family, empathy, and empowering entrepreneurs through employment and leadership," said Heather Harris, CEO of Franchise FastLane. "Ann and Kate have transformed their passion for home organization into a thoughtful, proven business model. We couldn't be happier to have them join the FastLane family to bring their concept to new communities."

As a leading franchise development company, Franchise FastLane provides comprehensive support designed to help franchisors grow with clarity and confidence. Its services include franchise formation, franchise sales and development, territory checks, lead registration, marketing, compliance oversight, operational support through its proprietary tech stack and collaboration with franchise consultants. This full-service approach helps franchisors access the tools, systems and strategies they need to expand effectively while staying focused on building strong franchisee relationships.

Partners also gain access to Franchise FastLane's MasterMind program, which brings franchisors together for collaborative conversations focused on operational improvement, franchisee support and long-term growth. These sessions create space for open discussion, shared learning and both professional and personal development among franchise leaders.

To find additional information about Franchise FastLane and its services, please visit FranchiseFastLane.com.

About Franchise FastLane:

Franchise FastLane is a leading franchise development company trusted by emerging brands across the country. Since launching in 2017, it has helped award more than 10,000 franchise units and placed over 3,900 entrepreneurs into ownership, changing lives and communities along the way. Franchise FastLane partners with franchisors through its full-service FastLane program and CarPool program. The Classic FastLane offering is an end-to-end outsourced franchise sales service that manages franchise development from initial lead to closing, facilitating responsible growth for marquee brands, and CarPool is Franchise FastLane's coaching, technology, and support program designed for brands that want to control their own development speed and pace in-house. Partners in the CarPool program utilize Franchise FastLane's proven process and technology to develop the right way, right away.

About DDH Home Organizing and Move Management:

DDH is the go-to luxury home organizing and move management brand that transforms chaos into calm—offering high-touch, high-trust service for clients who want their homes to feel functional, beautiful, and truly livable. Unlike typical organizing services, DDH offers a concierge-level experience with long-term, loyal team members who prioritize discretion, efficiency, and empathy. With a premium pricing model, consistent professional referrals, endless repeat business, and a reputation for "expensive—but worth it," we don't just tidy spaces—we elevate lifestyles.

Media Contact: Paige Bleck, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected], or 847-309-8347

SOURCE Franchise FastLane