DDI and HR Analyst Josh Bersin Partner to Conduct the Global Leadership Forecast 2021, the Largest Worldwide Leadership Survey

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Are your leaders holding back your company? Or are they at the forefront?

Global leadership consulting company DDI, in partnership with leading human resources industry analyst Josh Bersin, plan to answer these questions and more in the Global Leadership Forecast 2021, the largest study of leadership worldwide.

DDI

DDI and Bersin invite all organizations to learn how their leadership practices compare to others by participating in the Global Leadership Forecast 2021 survey, open today. Participating organizations receive a free comprehensive benchmarking analysis of their leadership practices and how they stack up against other organizations, including top international financial performers.

"The last Global Leadership Forecast revealed how much organizations are struggling to develop and retain the leaders they need to succeed in a fast-changing and disruptive business environment," said Stephanie Neal, director of DDI's Center for Analytics and Behavioral Research. "All too often, the problem is that their employers aren't meeting leaders' expectations for how they want to learn and grow. With the Global Leadership Forecast 2021, we are addressing critical questions about which development approaches support or fail leaders, and we're connecting the impact of these strategies on their bottom line."

For the 2021 edition of the study, DDI is partnering with Josh Bersin, who has built a strong reputation within the HR industry as a global research analyst, speaker and writer focusing on HR, talent management, recruiting, leadership, technology and work-life balance. He is also the dean of the Josh Bersin Academy, which offers powerful digital learning and collaborative opportunities for HR professionals.

"The leadership models of the past have become outdated," Bersin said. "By working with DDI on this Global Leadership Forecast study, we hope to identify the new leadership models that will drive success in the diverse, global enterprises of today. We want to give HR and talent leaders practical guidance on where they should invest, the types of programs that will have biggest impact, and ways they can develop a sustainable leadership pipeline."

Following prior GLF studies, the 2021 edition promises to be the largest and most comprehensive study examining the current state of leadership worldwide and projecting the major issues facing leaders within organizations across all major industries and economies over the next three years. The GLF, which will be released in February 2021, will focus on current and emerging topics, such as:

The impact of artificial intelligence technologies and automation on work

Critical leadership skills for the future

How leaders are experiencing and driving inclusion

Adoption of immersive learning experiences and virtual reality (VR)

Current trends in leadership development practices

Any organization may participate in the study. To receive the custom benchmarking analysis, each organization must meet minimum participation requirements.

The 2021 study is the ninth in the series of GLF studies dating back to 1999. In the most recent study, the Global Leadership Forecast 2018, more than 25,800 global leaders and 2,500 HR professionals from nearly 2,500 organizations contributed to the report.

The deadline to participate in the HR Survey is April 30, 2020, while the deadline for the Leader Survey is May 15, 2020. The surveys are available in English, French, German, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Thai, Bahasa Indonesia, and Portuguese.

To participate in the survey or find out more information, visit ddiworld.com/glfsurvey.

