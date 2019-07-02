DDI Launches New Podcast to Help Leaders Make the Most of Their Time at Work

PITTSBURGH, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- How should a new leader deal with the awkwardness of managing a former peer? What one word should a leader never use when managing a multigenerational team? What's the most disorienting thing about an expat leadership assignment?

On DDI's new Leadership 480(SM) Podcast, these are the type of tough leadership questions asked and answered with candor, humor and practical advice. The podcast features lively conversations with leaders at every level who share their experiences, as well as a variety of leadership experts who share tips and best practices.

In every episode, the focus is on common challenges related to one of the three critical time horizons for leaders—all of which center on the number 480: 480 minutes, the number of minutes leaders have to make an impact in typical workday; 480 days, the approximate number of days in a two-year business cycle; and 480 months, the number of months that constitute a 40-year career.

"Leadership is a tough job and increasingly demands more and more of every leader's time and mindshare," said Craig Irons, DDI content manager and podcast host. "The struggle for leaders is how to make sure that time is spent meaningfully, especially when they feel like they don't have enough time to do what they need to do. Our goal is to connect leaders with each other, as well as leadership experts, to learn from one another's challenges and successes, get tips on common leadership problems and feel less alone when they make a mistake."

The Leadership 480(SM) Podcast aims to help leaders—and those who aspire to become leaders—excel across all three horizons and make the most of their finite time by providing practical tips, career advice and insights that deepen their understanding and appreciation of the important roles leaders play.

Guests draw on research and their own expertise to offer advice to listeners, but the heart of the podcast is the personal stories guests share about their own experiences as leaders and memorable lessons learned from the managers they've encountered over the course of their careers.

"Knowing that leaders are strapped for time, we chose a podcast format so we could engage with busy leaders as they do other things, whether commuting home from work, getting ready for the day or multitasking on a project," said Irons.

Listen to the podcast at www.ddiworld.com/podcasts/480 or subscribe on major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

DDI is a global leadership consulting firm that helps organizations hire, promote and develop exceptional leaders. From first-time managers to C-suite executives, DDI is by leaders' sides, supporting them in every critical moment of leadership. Built on five decades of research and experience in the science of leadership, DDI's evidence-based assessment and development solutions enable millions of leaders around the world to succeed, propelling their organizations to new heights. For more information, visit ddiworld.com.

