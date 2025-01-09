DDI Unveils Leadership Skills Insights℠ To Give Leaders Real-Time, Unbiased Feedback

15 Competency-Based Assessments Accelerate Development With Personalized Insights

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DDI, a global leadership company, today unveiled its Leadership Skill Insights℠ assessments, now included with all DDI Leadership Development Subscriptions. Drawing on 50+ years of research and expertise, this assessment transforms how organizations develop leaders by providing real-time, accurate data to target skill gaps and boost performance.

Unlike a self-assessment, Leadership Skills Insights℠ goes beyond perceptions, providing accurate, unbiased data for personalized development plans. These competency-based assessments evaluate leaders' practical knowledge in applying skills in real-world scenarios. The result is focused feedback on key strengths and areas for growth, covering 15 behavioral competencies like Aligning Performance for Success, Creating a Culture of Trust, Delegation and Empowerment, Resolving Conflict and more. Each assessment takes under 10 minutes to complete and gives leaders clear next steps for further development. Leadership Skills Insights℠ integrates seamlessly into leadership programs or with curated "learning playlists" included in a DDI subscription.

"Assessments are powerful tools for growth and development, offering leaders personalized insights and feedback that are truly actionable," said Verity Creedy, VP of Product Management at DDI. "Our latest innovation shifts the focus of assessments from evaluation to growth, enhancing leadership capabilities for skills needed today and the future. It also provides HR teams with flexible and scalable solutions to address the unique needs of every leader."

In today's dynamic business landscape, leaders are expected to do more, faster and often with fewer resources. Yet, many leaders aren't given the feedback they need to know what's working and what's not. Research from DDI's 2023 Global Leadership Forecast reveals 45% of leaders want more assessment to inform development. Leadership Skills Insights℠ helps to address these challenges by providing:

Real-Time Awareness To Drive Behavior Change: Objective and focused feedback enables leaders to improve their skills, helping them respond more critically to changing strategies and increasing expectations.

Objective and focused feedback enables leaders to improve their skills, helping them respond more critically to changing strategies and increasing expectations. Personalized Development at Scale: Group data equips LCD teams to design impactful, tailored programs that engage leaders and ensure buy-in.

Group data equips LCD teams to design impactful, tailored programs that engage leaders and ensure buy-in. Empowered Growth: Leaders gain valuable insights into their strengths and areas for improvement, fostering meaningful and actionable development.

With their results from Leadership Skills Insights ℠, leaders can use a variety of available tools in a DDI subscription—including online courses, AI-scored simulations, job aids and more—to continue building and applying skills on the job.

"It's valuable to [assess] scenarios that are not happening yet…so I understand the way I might act. It gives me learnings and insights," said one leader in the U.S. healthcare industry.

Another leader from a global retailer shared, "The feedback with strengths and areas of improvement was so helpful. It was an eye-opener."

