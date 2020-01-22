DDJ Adds Two Industry Veterans to Business Development & Client Service Team

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DDJ Capital Management announces the addition of two industry veterans to its business development team. William G. (Bill) Porter and Meaghan K. Mahoney have joined DDJ to focus on consultant relations and new business development.

Mr. Porter joins DDJ as a director of sales & consultant relations following an extensive 27-year career in the investment industry, including work in consultant relations, relationship management, business development and client portfolio management. Prior to joining DDJ, Mr. Porter was a senior vice president, head of institutional distribution for North America at Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, where he also served as a member of the firm's U.S. Management Committee. Mr. Porter received his MBA from Northeastern University and his BA, magna cum laude, from St. Lawrence University.

Ms. Mahoney also joins DDJ as a director of sales & consultant relations. Over her impressive 17-year career, she has worked in marketing, investor relations and business development strategy. Prior to joining DDJ, Ms. Mahoney was a senior vice president at Great Elm Capital where she led the investor relations efforts for two publicly-traded micro cap companies. Ms. Mahoney received her BS from Cornell University.

"We are thrilled to have Bill and Meaghan join our team," said Jack O'Connor, head of business development and client service at DDJ. "With the addition of these two talented individuals to our already experienced team of professionals, we remain confident in our ability to continue to deliver the high quality of service our clients have come to expect from DDJ while also increasing the firm's ability to prudently grow our assets under management"

For more information on DDJ Capital, please contact Jack O'Connor at 781.283.8500, email media@ddjcap.com or visit www.ddjcap.com.

About DDJ Capital Management:

DDJ is a privately-held investment manager that specializes in investments within the leveraged credit markets. DDJ strives to produce attractive long-term investment returns for our clients while minimizing downside risk. Since its founding in 1996, DDJ has focused on identifying investment opportunities in non-investment grade companies in the mid-cap arena. DDJ believes that our disciplined investment philosophy and exhaustive research process positions DDJ to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted rates of return throughout various market cycles. Our investment professionals bring a substantial breadth of experience in portfolio management, research analysis, legal analysis and trading. More information is available online at www.ddjcap.com.

