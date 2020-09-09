ddm marketing + communications Celebrates 30th Anniversary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the 30th anniversary of Davison, Dietsch & McCarthy.

Better known throughout the business community as ddm marketing + communications, west Michigan's largest marketing firm continues to provide integrated services to clients across the United States.

"Our firm has had the privilege of providing strategic and creative services to hundreds of clients since our founding in 1990, said Jordan Buning, the organization's President. "The past 30 years have brought about many changes to the marketing and advertising industry, and I am very proud of our ability to adapt during this time. Our longevity is a testament to our talented staff, our strong partnerships and our tenacious commitment to serving our clients," said Buning.

With industry specializations in Financial Services, Global Manufacturing and Healthcare, the team at ddm combines strategic thinking with dynamic solutions to solve complex marketing and communication challenges.

After three decades of serving B2B and B2C clients, ddm continues to refine its marketing communications and technologies offering to best meet the needs and demands of a changing marketplace.

The firm has expanded its offerings in recent years to include a substantial in-house web and app development team, full-service media planning and buying expertise, marketing automation capabilities and content marketing services.

Through its national experience and perspective, ddm is well-positioned to remain at the forefront of the industry.

"We will always remain focused on creating effective solutions for our clients. We strive to deliver extraordinary service and solutions to highly complex or regulated industries," said Buning.

