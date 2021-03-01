ddm marketing + communications Publishes Whitepaper On Improving Physician Engagement and Satisfaction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician burnout is on the rise. Across the country, the ability to practice medicine and care for patients is increasingly impacted by ongoing government regulations and administrative requirements.

As physician burnout increases, patient care and volumes are negatively impacted, which, in turn, affects revenue, reputation and experience. A consistent physician engagement and communications strategy helps mitigate the levels of burnout and dissatisfaction within an organization and increases the emotional connection between a health system/medical group and its providers.

ddm marketing + communications has recently produced an informative industry whitepaper on the importance of Improving Physician Engagement and Satisfaction.

This marketing resource provides an industry-wide perspective on the goals, challenges, tactics and measurements that are necessary to successfully improve levels of physician engagement in a clinical setting.

"True engagement welcomes and involves physicians in developing a shared vision for an organization, allowing them to become true partners in solving challenges and celebrating success," said John Gonda, senior healthcare strategist. "Effective communication programs help prepare physicians to be better engaged and better prepared, which is a must in today's competitive market."

The whitepaper is available free of charge to all members of the physician, hospital and healthcare industry. Please visit teamddm.com for more valuable information and resources, or to directly download this marketing resource.

About ddm marketing + communications

Founded in 1990, ddm provides a full-service array of communication, marketing, and technology services to businesses in highly complex and highly regulated industries. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, ddm serves a diverse national and international client base, ranging from healthcare and financial services, to medical device and global manufacturing. With nearly 50 team members, ddm prides itself on an untiring commitment to serving clients tenaciously. For more information, please visit teamddm.com

CONTACT John Gonda PHONE 616.309.4888 EMAIL [email protected]

SOURCE DDM Marketing & Communications

Related Links

teamddm.com

