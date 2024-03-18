DDN AI400X2 Turbo Appliance Accelerates Gen AI and Inference for Data Center and Cloud by 10x

Power Efficient Storage System Designed for AI and High-Performance Software Stacks and AI Libraries Seamlessly Accelerates End to End GPU, Compute and Network with Many Options

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GTC, DDN Booth #816 -- DDN ®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-cloud data management solutions, today announced the latest addition to its powerful A3I ® solutions, the DDN AI400X2 Turbo. 30% more powerful than the AI400X2, the previous industry performance leader, the AI400X2 Turbo boasts faster performance and expanded connectivity options.

As AI workloads multiply across markets, GPU manufacturers continue to innovate and develop faster accelerators to handle these massive workloads. It is critically important that all data center infrastructure elements can fully facilitate their processing power. DDN's AI400X2 Turbo delivers much better ROI for multi-node GPU clusters as well as Generative AI, Inference, AI frameworks and software libraries, with staggering 75 GB/s write speeds and 120 GB/s read speeds per 2U appliance.

"With data centers and cloud providers making massive investments in AI infrastructures, data storage is a key enabler in accelerating ROI, increasing the efficiency of AI frameworks and software libraries, and delivering highest performance to GPUs," said Dr. James Coomer, senior vice president of products, DDN. "DDN's AI400X2 Turbo was designed to deliver highest efficiency, performance and ideal power and simplicity for Gen AI, inference and multi-node GPU clusters, reinforcing DDN's position as the top choice for large-scale generative AI and large language models."

The AI400X2 Turbo joins the lineup of A3I appliances that are deployed today and power NVIDIA DGX™ systems globally across a wide range of production environments in financial services, life sciences, healthcare and autonomous vehicle industries. Building solutions that optimize application and AI framework performance, DDN leads and accelerates the way to safe and power-efficient AI adoption with cutting-edge storage innovation.

DDN at NVIDIA GTC

A Diamond sponsor of the event, DDN will be exhibiting at NVIDIA GTC from March 18 to 21 in San Jose, California, in booth 1521 and 816. DDN will also participate in the following sessions.

For more information about DDN at NVIDIA GTC, please visit: https://www.ddn.com/company/events/2024-nvidia-gtc/ .

About DDN

DDN is a leading global provider of data storage and data management solutions at scale. We accelerate AI and High Performance Computing workflows and applications in data centers, private and public clouds, and at the edge. Thanks to our technology, over 11,000 customers realize significant efficiencies in their GPU and CPU compute farms, substantially reducing their data center power consumption and footprint. Utilizing highly optimized flash technology and AI-enabled software, our products power some of the largest and most demanding customers in the world in fields such as autonomous driving, AI chatbots, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy, government, public sector, and research institutions, as well as generative AI and data analytics applications. Explore our offerings further at ddn.com .

Contact:

Press Relations at DDN

[email protected]

Walt & Company, on behalf of DDN

Sharon Sumrit

[email protected]

###

©2024 All rights reserved. DDN and A3I are registered trademarks owned by DataDirect Networks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE DataDirect Networks (DDN)