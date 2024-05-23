DDN and Ooredoo Forge Strategic Alliance to Elevate AI Digital Transformation Capabilities

Incorporating Sovereign AI to Enhance Customer-Centric Technologies and Performance

CHATSWORTH, Calif., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN®, the global pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-cloud data management solutions, today announced a transformative partnership with Ooredoo, Qatar's premier telecommunications operator and information and communications technology (ICT) provider. This collaboration leverages DDN's unparalleled expertise in advanced AI workflows, establishing Ooredoo as a frontrunner in the ICT sector by significantly enriching its service offerings.

Through this strategic alliance, Ooredoo will adopt DDN's sophisticated AI infrastructure, including sovereign AI capabilities, to drive innovation and improve operational efficiencies across its networks. DDN's proven solutions enable Ooredoo to deploy state-of-the-art AI technologies, ensuring their customers access the most robust and dynamic ICT services, optimized for today's digital challenges.

"At Ooredoo, we are committed to promoting inclusive access to digital services and resources, as well as developing innovative solutions to improve our customers' experiences," says Thani Ali Al-Malki, chief business officer, Ooredoo Qatar. "With DDN's expertise and cutting-edge technologies, we are poised to transform Qatar's digital infrastructure and provide our customers with the latest advancements in AI and Sovereign Cloud Storage solutions. The partnership with DDN not only bolsters our position as an integrated ICT provider but also enables us to enhance operations for customers in Qatar and beyond."

This partnership underscores DDN's commitment to fostering AI advancements by providing scalable, high-speed storage solutions that empower enterprises like Ooredoo to fully leverage their data, thereby delivering exceptional service quality and pioneering new paths in AI-enabled communications.

"Organizations like Ooerdoo require robust AI and At Scale applications to meet customer demands and accelerate and maximize their market opportunities," said Ankur Arora, Middle-East and Africa regional director, DDN. "DDN has a legacy of success in delivering efficient and cost-effective infrastructure, and our partnership will enable Ooredoo to set new benchmarks in technology and service excellence."

To learn more about DDN's proven AI and multi-cloud solutions (booth #L4B) along with Ooredoo's services (booth #G1) visit our respective booths at Comex Oman, May 27-30, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center.

About DDN

DDN is a leading global provider of data storage and data management solutions at scale. We accelerate AI and High Performance Computing workflows and applications in data centers, private and public clouds, and at the edge. Thanks to our technology, over 11,000 customers realize significant efficiencies in their GPU and CPU compute farms, substantially reducing their data center power consumption and footprint. Utilizing highly optimized flash technology and AI-enabled software, our products power some of the largest and most demanding customers in the world in fields such as autonomous driving, AI chatbots, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy, government, public sector, and research institutions, as well as generative AI and data analytics applications. Explore our offerings further at ddn.com.

Contact:

Press Relations at DDN

[email protected]

Walt & Company, on behalf of DDN

Sharon Sumrit

[email protected]

©2024 All rights reserved. DDN is a trademark or registered trademark owned by DataDirect Networks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE DataDirect Networks (DDN)