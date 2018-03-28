DDN and SQream Partner to Deliver the World's Fastest Big Data Analytics and Enterprise Business Intelligence Acceleration at Massive Scale

"The ability to accelerate data queries and quickly analyze massive amounts of information is driving competitive advantage and valuable business insights across the market," said Joel Sehr, VP of Americas at SQream. "The complexities of big data and data science models, particularly in data-intensive fields such as life sciences, telecommunications, cybersecurity, financial services and retail, require purpose-built database applications, compute systems and storage platforms. We are excited to partner with DDN and bring the benefits of its unsurpassed expertise in large-scale, high-performance computing environments to our customers."

"The rapid and real-time analysis of massive amounts of data in order to better serve customer needs and gain a competitive edge is critical for enterprises across all markets and industry segments," said Kurt Kuckein, director of marketing, DDN. "DDN's SFA and IME high-performance NVMe SSD storage platforms provide business acceleration of more than 1000% in AI and Deep Learning applications. Our partnership with SQream delivers these capabilities to all GPU-based customer use cases on premise or in the cloud."

The DDN Storage and SQream DB solutions provide a significant performance boost to an organization's GPU framework by ensuring both the database and the underlying storage infrastructure are optimized for at-scale processing. Other storage solutions can be extremely limited when it comes to the data-intensive, extremely parallel nature of the GPU workloads. DDN's purpose-built SFA and IME NVMe SSD appliances eliminate performance bottlenecks and deliver very high speed and extremely low latency responses to queries against even the most massive datasets.

About DDN

DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world's leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For 20 years, DDN has designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers, universities and government agencies to generate more value and to accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture, store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world's leading financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and research facilities, and web and cloud service providers. For more information, go to www.ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.

About SQream

SQream develops and markets SQream DB, a GPU database designed to enable unparalleled business intelligence from massive data stores. Global enterprises use SQream DB to analyze more data than ever before, while achieving improved performance, reduced footprint, significant cost savings and the ability to scale the amount of data they analyze to hundreds of Terabytes and more. SQream DB is available both on premise and on the cloud. Visit sqream.com or follow us on twitter @sqreamtech.

