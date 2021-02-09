DDN Appoints Amy Medeiros Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing and Inside Sales for DDN and Tintri Brands

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management solutions, today announced Amy Medeiros has been named Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing and Inside Sales. In this role, Medeiros will be responsible for both DDN and Tintri strategic and creative marketing and sales initiatives, with a focus on increasing the profitability of channel partners and enhancing their value to customers.

Medeiros joined Tintri, the Enterprise division of DDN, in March 2020 and made an immediate impact with tangible results. As head of Global Marketing and Inside Sales, she created programs and initiatives designed to drive channel growth including the Tintri Partner Program, which enables partners to offer a full enterprise solution set, identify more opportunities and generate business growth with predictable profitability. Tintri partners also have access to the Tintri Partner Portal, a centralized location containing product and solution information and integrated, customizable campaigns and assets that span the buyer's journey.

Medeiros also implemented the Tintri Game Changer Awards – a global program to acknowledge and celebrate partner and customer innovation leveraging Tintri solutions. She will expand on the programs she developed to propel DDN's strategic "Intelligent Infrastructure for a Changing World" vision forward, and further align and integrate the DDN and Tintri brands. As a result, channel partners can offer an even wider range of AI-driven workloads for both At Scale and Enterprise environments, opening additional avenues to customers and revenue.

"Topping off a year of significant growth with many milestones, we welcome Amy to DDN's high-caliber leadership team," said Alex Bouzari, CEO and co-founder, DDN. "It is without a doubt that Amy will directly contribute to the continuous growth of the channel and international sales pipeline, as well as solidify our position as the global leader in AI and analytics backed by turnkey Intelligent Infrastructure solutions for supercomputing data management and storage for enterprise AI."

Recently identified for her success in fostering significant growth of Tintri's channel program, including a 37 percent increase in new partner user registrations in the second half of 2020, Medeiros was recognized by CRN as a 2021 Channel Chief. Every year, CRN recognizes leading IT channel executives who demonstrate outstanding leadership and know how to create a partner program that drives influence, innovation and growth. Channel Chief honorees are selected based on multiple criteria, including professional achievements, industry standing, commitment to the channel partner community, and strategies developed to deliver future growth and innovation.

"Our team has experienced, firsthand, Amy's commitment to helping channel partners by providing the support we need to effectively sell and successfully deploy Tintri's Intelligent Infrastructure," said Dale Foster, CEO, Climb Channel Solutions. "It is instrumental that we have the tools in place to educate partners and customers, enabling them to maximize the value of their Tintri investment. With the partner program Amy helped culminate, we know we will receive nothing less than the absolute best support."

"DDN and Tintri, alike, are at the forefront of innovation with broad portfolios of Intelligent Infrastructure solutions that enhance the value of data while decreasing the cost to manage it – in virtually every sector and at any scale," said Amy Medeiros, senior vice president, Corporate Marketing and Inside Sales, DDN. "Building on a successful year, I'm thrilled to continue the momentum in arming partners with the technology, tools and support they need to help customers drive out infrastructure complexity and inefficiency and benefit from accelerated time to value with simplified and smart data management."

DDN is a premier provider of Artificial Intelligence and Data Management software and hardware solutions enabling Intelligent Infrastructure, delivering unified analytics to solve business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations. Tintri is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDN, comprised of IntelliFlash, Nexenta and Tintri technologies and provides enterprise customers with a different experience, through simplicity, efficiency and agility for on-premise and multicloud environments, powered by Intelligent Infrastructure innovations that advance real-time and predictive application analytics. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 10,000 enterprise, government, and public-sector customers, many of which include the world's leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.

Based in Silicon Valley, Tintri is a wholly owned subsidiary of DataDirect Networks (DDN), the data-at-scale powerhouse and world's largest privately held storage company. Tintri delivers unique outcomes in Enterprise data centers. Tintri's AI-enabled intelligent infrastructure learns your environment to drive automation. Analytical insights help you simplify and accelerate your operations and empower data-driven business insights. Thousands of Tintri customers have saved millions of management hours using Tintri. Choose differently, the choice is yours. Learn more about the Tintri portfolio of solutions at https://www.tintri.com/products.

