CHATSWORTH, Calif., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN (DataDirect Networks) proudly announces that its CEO, Alex Bouzari, has been honored with the prestigious inaugural HPCwire Legends Award. This recognition places Bouzari among the pantheon of technology luminaries who have made the High-Performance Computing industry, a precursor to the AI industry, what it is today.

DDN Co-Founder Alex Bouzari, AI and HPC Visionary, Joins NVIDIA's Co-Founder Jensen Huang and Intel Co-Founder Gordon Moore with HPCwire Legends Award

Alex Bouzari and Paul Bloch co-founded DDN, developing and bringing to market the massively scalable data intelligence platforms which for more than two decades have powered many of the world's fastest supercomputers. DDN's innovations accelerated the age of computer and data enabled simulation, helping solve some of the most challenging problems facing humanity today, in areas such as healthcare and genomics, climate modeling and prediction, global security, and high energy physics.

"Being recognized alongside legends like NVIDIA's co-founder Jensen Huang and Intel's co-founder Gordon Moore is an extraordinary honor," said Bouzari. "This accolade is a testament to the relentless innovation and dedication of our team at DDN. We are proud to be the HPC innovators who, alongside NVIDIA, are supercharging the AI global economy today. Together, we are not just shaping the future of technology, we are setting the standard for what data intelligence can achieve in the era of AI."

Today, the DDN Data Intelligence Platform supercharges more than 500,000 GPUs across a diverse array of industries, including autonomous driving, healthcare and life sciences, financial services, research, public sector, and academia. DDN's platform is critical for the safe, high performance and power efficient management of Large Language Models and Generative AI workloads – from data centers to clouds to the edge, from AI factories to Sovereign AI and the Omniverse.

As DDN continues to lead the charge in AI, the recognition of Alex Bouzari with the HPCwire Legends Award amplifies his voice as a visionary and solidifies DDN's position as a global leader in high-performance and AI intelligent data management solutions.

For more information about the Legends Award and how DDN is transforming the HPC landscape, visit the blog here.

About DDN

DDN is the world's leading data intelligence company that provides an unfair advantage to over 11,000 customers focused on unlocking real-time AI & HPC insights. The DDN Data Intelligence Platform supercharges more than 500,000 GPUs worldwide across a broad range of use cases, including autonomous driving, financial services, healthcare, research and academia. Manage complex data, enhance performance, deliver cost savings, increase security and accelerate your AI & HPC workloads at-scale from edge to core to cloud.

Contact:

Press Relations at DDN

[email protected]

SOURCE DataDirect Networks (DDN)