DDN Completes The Acquisition Of Nexenta

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataDirect Networks (DDN), the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-cloud data management, today announced the successful completion of the acquisition of Nexenta, the market leader in Software Defined Storage (SDS) for 5G and Internet of Things (IoT), creating the Nexenta by DDN division.

The acquisition brings three technology powerhouses together; DDN® Storage, Tintri® by DDN and now Nexenta® by DDN, for the benefit of its customers' AI and multi-cloud data strategies. DDN now holds a suite of products, solutions, and services that enable AI and multi-cloud to deliver the greatest impact to the emerging IoT markets.

In 2018 DDN acquired Tintri, and subsequently announced 300% quarter over quarter revenue growth, robust sales into 2019, and Product Leadership Award recognition by Frost & Sullivan with that division. Today, DDN further expands its market reach with Nexenta's large global customer and partner base along with award-winning software defined technologies and services critical for IoT and 5G markets.

More specifically, the three divisions of DDN now each provide key components for DDN's industry leading solution suite:

DDN Storage delivers the world's most powerful and comprehensive AI, big data and data management at scale product portfolio

Tintri by DDN offers the ultimate in simplicity and control for virtualized environments and enterprise applications

Nexenta by DDN provides the most cost and performance-optimal software-defined data services for enterprises, telcos and SPs with 5G and IoT requirements

About DDN

DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world's leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For more than 20 years, DDN has designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers, universities and government agencies to generate more value and to accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture, store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world's leading financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and research facilities, and web and cloud service providers. For more information, follow us on twitter: @ddn_limitless , go to www.ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.

About Nexenta by DDN

Nexenta by DDN is the original market maker and leader in Software-Defined Storage (SDS) for multi-cloud-focused enterprises and 5G and IoT-driven telcos and SPs; with nearly 3,000 customers, 300 partners, 50 patents, and nearly 2,000 petabytes of storage capacity under management. Nexenta uniquely integrates its platform-agnostic software-only innovation with strong "open source" community collaboration. Nexenta flexibly enables a wide variety of legacy, enterprise, 5G and IoT-driven telco and next-gen cloud-native apps, on certified cloud platform, protocol and hardware infrastructures to power the most cost/performant multi-cloud data centers. Nexenta portfolio is 100% software-based that can be used as a "Bare-Metal Hardware Appliance," as a "Virtual Storage Software Appliance (VSA)," on a virtual machine or container, or as multi-cloud-based "Software as a Service (SAAS)." Nexenta provides enterprises with total freedom and flexibility via its industry-leading multi-cloud software innovation, multi-channel collaboration, distribution, service and support, globally.

