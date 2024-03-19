DDN Delivers Four Terabytes per Second of Accelerated Storage Performance in Groundbreaking NVIDIA Eos AI Supercomputer

Enabling the Next Frontier in AI Innovation, DDN Packs 12 Petabytes of Highest Performance Flash in NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD for Generative AI at Data Center Scale

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (GTC, DDN Booth #816) – DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-cloud data management solutions, announces its successful implementation of DDN EXAScaler® AI storage (A3I®) in NVIDIA Eos , a TOP10 supercomputer based on NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD.

Incorporating 576 NVIDIA DGX H100 systems , NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software within the DGX SuperPOD reference architecture, DDN has architected a high-performance, extremely power-efficient storage solution with 48 DDN A3I appliances in less than three racks and 100 kW of power consumption.

The result is 12 petabytes of DDN storage delivering four terabytes per second of data speed to serve an impressive 18.4 exaflops of FP8 NVIDIA AI performance. NVIDIA Eos powers the largest AI workloads, large language models, recommender systems, and simulations delivering NVIDIA's latest AI innovations.

"Enabling leading whole-system efficiency is our aim, not just delivering efficient storage," said Paul Bloch, president and co-founder of DDN. "By integrating with the NVIDIA Eos supercomputer, DDN is demonstrating our ability to deliver shorter time to value while reducing risks for both on-prem and cloud partners using one of the most powerful GPU architectures in the world."

"Built with NVIDIA DGX H100 systems, NVIDIA's Eos supercomputers power advanced AI research and development," said Charlie Boyle, vice president, DGX platform at NVIDIA. "NVIDIA DGX SuperPODs like Eos provide a full-stack blueprint for turnkey enterprise AI supercomputing, and DDN A3I delivers high performance, power efficient storage for Eos to deliver the data needed for advanced AI training."

DDN storage in NVIDIA Eos highlights what organizations and sovereign AI entities in data centers and the cloud can achieve. Delivering the benefits of generative AI and AI frameworks at scale in a cost-effective and power-efficient way is now a reality, from life sciences research and drug discovery to autonomous driving and personal assistant chatbots and beyond.

DDN will be exhibiting at the NVIDIA GTC global AI conference (booth #816) from March 18-21, showcasing how it can maximize the benefits of AI for organizations, maximize return on investment in data centers and accelerate breakthroughs.

For more information about DDN at GTC 2024, visit www.ddn.com/company/events/2024-nvidia-gtc/.

About DDN

DDN is a leading global provider of data storage and data management solutions at scale. We accelerate AI and High Performance Computing workflows and applications in data centers, private and public clouds, and at the edge. Thanks to our technology, over 11,000 customers realize significant efficiencies in their GPU and CPU compute farms, substantially reducing their data center power consumption and footprint. Utilizing highly optimized flash technology and AI-enabled software, our products power some of the largest and most demanding customers in the world in fields such as autonomous driving, AI chatbots, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy, government, public sector, and research institutions, as well as generative AI and data analytics applications. Explore our offerings further at ddn.com.

