DDN Delivers World's Leading Data Intelligence Platform to Swisscom for State-of-the-Art AI Infrastructure

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN®, a leading force in AI data intelligence, is advancing AI development in Switzerland through its collaboration with Swisscom, providing top-tier data management solutions for high-performance AI workloads. In this partnership, DDN supports Swisscom's NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD-based infrastructure to meet demanding requirements for performance, security, and data sovereignty.

DDN was chosen as the data intelligence platform for Swisscom's state-of-the-art infrastructure, an NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD , to meet the performance, security and data sovereignty requirements for developing and deploying AI solutions. Customers generating customized AI applications can experience the scalability and flexibility of a system that incorporates DDN A3I ® fully integrated and optimized AI storage platforms designed to maximize performance and reliably accelerate massive datasets for actionable real-time insights.

"The success of these large-scale AI deployments begins and ends with data," said Jyothi Swaroop, chief marketing officer, DDN. "DDN, with proven experience and success in implementing advanced AI solutions to create fast, secure and scalable data environments, has helped provide Swisscom with the critical AI data components to bring its AI vision to fruition."

Generative AI applications and services demand high performance for the most intense data challenges, requiring systems to operate and scale reliably. DDN is the most efficient data solution for AI, driving 10X the performance at a fraction of the energy consumption of competitive solutions, providing storage for AI that delivers rapid time to insights without compromising on costs and performance. DDN was chosen by Swisscom to support its NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD environment, including AI400X2 systems with 1 PB total usable capacity and DDN Insight Monitoring system.

"Sovereign AI empowers nations to shape their technological destinies with AI solutions that protect their data, reflect their cultural values and drive economic priorities," said Tony Paikeday, senior director of AI systems, NVIDIA. "NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD is the engine of sovereign AI and will enable Swisscom to help foster innovation and economic growth throughout Switzerland using DDN's AI data management solutions."

