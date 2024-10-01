DDN Expands State-of-the-Art AI Research Footprint in Texas to Revolutionize Data-Driven Industries and Drive Economic Growth

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN®, the world's foremost provider of data intelligence platforms, is announcing a significant expansion of its AI research and innovation efforts in Texas. This bold initiative is set to power transformative advancements in sectors like healthcare, financial services and autonomous systems – critical technologies that will shape the future economy and directly impact millions of lives. Through its partnership with YTexas, DDN will contribute to the state's burgeoning business ecosystem, driving technological breakthroughs, job creation, and robust economic growth.

"Texas truly is the Best State for Business and stands as a model for the nation," said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. "When choosing where to relocate or expand their businesses, more innovative industry leaders recognize the competitive advantages found only in Texas. Our great state offers room for businesses of all sizes to grow and their employees to thrive as we build a bigger, better Texas for the next 20 years and beyond."

"As the AI economy continues to reshape industries across the globe, Texas is emerging as a powerful hub for innovation," said Alex Bouzari, CEO and co-founder, DDN. "By expanding our AI research footprint here, we're not just investing in groundbreaking technologies – we're helping Texas power a future where data-driven decisions lead to revolutionary business outcomes and enhanced quality of life for people everywhere."

The YTexas Summit in Arlington promises to be a premier gathering of technology leaders, entrepreneurs and policymakers, creating opportunities for impactful partnerships and forward-thinking business ventures. DDN's expanded presence in Texas reinforces its commitment to using AI and data intelligence to fuel economic expansion and industry leadership in the state.

