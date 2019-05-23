DDN, Global Leader In AI And Multi-Cloud Data Management Names Tom Ellery General Manager And SVP Field Operations Of Tintri By DDN

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataDirect Networks, the global leader in AI and multi-cloud data management, today announced that Tom Ellery, a seasoned executive with extensive experience in leadership positions at both public and private organizations such as Brocade, Puppet and EMC, has been appointed to General Manager and Senior Vice President of Field Operations for the Tintri by DDN division.

The appointment comes on the heels of two consecutive quarters of rapid growth and technological innovation by virtualized market leader Tintri since its acquisition by DDN in September 2018. Tintri continues to innovate on its VM-aware software and appliances, receiving the Product Leadership Award for Storage Management from Frost & Sullivan, and delivering simplicity, control and predictability for the virtualized enterprise.

"Tom has a very impressive track record as a senior executive in the field of technology," said Paul Bloch, president and co-founder at DDN. "The Tintri by DDN division is in high growth mode, and we are putting in place a pair of experienced hands to take the business to the next level of success and execute on our vision."

Ellery, who has more than 30 years of experience in staffing, growing and managing highly effective operational teams, will take responsibility for the general management of the Tintri by DDN organization including Sales, Marketing, Field Technical, Channel, Alliances, and Ecosystem Partnerships. This marks a return to Tintri in an executive leadership role, where he was instrumental in triple digit sales growth as Executive Vice President of Sales of his five-year tenure.

Along with the recently announced acquisition of Nexenta, a market leader in Software Defined Storage for telco 5G and IoT, Ellery's appointment points to the broader strategy of expanding growth and leadership in AI and Multi-Cloud data management across DDN's three divisions (DDN® Storage, Tintri® by DDN and Nexenta® by DDN).

"I am very excited for the amazing opportunity of 're-joining' the Tintri family under the DDN product family and expanding Tintri's market leadership position in virtualized environments for the enterprise market," said Tom Ellery, general manager and senior vice president of field operations, Tintri by DDN. "Tintri's product portfolio continues to deliver market leading levels of simplicity, predictability and resource analytics that has garnered incredible customer feedback with almost a 'cult-like' following over the last several years. I look forward to the opportunity to lead the organization as we build on top of the impressive foundation that the team has laid out."

About Tintri by DDN

Tintri offers an enterprise cloud infrastructure built on a public-cloud like web services architecture and RESTful APIs. Organizations use Tintri all-flash storage with scale-out and automation as a foundation for their own clouds—to build agile development environments for cloud native applications and to run mission-critical enterprise applications. Tintri enables users to guarantee the performance of their applications, automate common IT tasks to reduce operating expenses, troubleshoot across their infrastructure, and predict an organization's needs to scale—the underpinnings of a modern data center. That's why leading cloud service providers and enterprises, including Comcast, Chevron, NASA, Toyota, United Healthcare and 20 percent of the Fortune 100, trust Tintri with enterprise cloud.

Tintri is part of the DDN product portfolio, which includes leading products in AI and Multi-Cloud management:

DDN Storage delivers the world's most powerful and comprehensive AI, big data and data management at scale product portfolio

Tintri by DDN offers the ultimate in simplicity and control for virtualized environments and enterprise applications

Nexenta by DDN provides the most cost and performance-optimal software-defined data services for enterprises, telcos and SPs with 5G and IoT requirement

