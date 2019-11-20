DDN Receives Honors in 2019 HPCwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards

DENVER and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SC19 (Booth #617) -- DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management, today announced it has received multiple accolades in the 16th annual HPCwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards, presented at the 2019 International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis (SC19), in Denver, Colorado. These awards underscore DDN's continuing innovation in the HPC market to accelerate AI and Deep Learning and exascale computing applications, and is a testament to the company's commitment to deliver robust and scalable technologies that meet the demands of tomorrow's data center.

DDN's 2019 HPCwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Award honors include:

DDN: A Top 5 Vendor to Watch – Editors' Choice

As a leading HPC storage supplier, DDN continues to develop cutting-edge, at-scale solutions in the new era of HPC and AI in the context of multicloud which includes product and feature enhancements aimed at today's most demanding AI and HPC end-to-end requirements, simpler implementation and scaling models, easier visibility into workflows, powerful global data management features, as well ongoing contributions to the greater HPC Lustre Community.

DDN SFA400NV™ Storage Fusion Architecture® (SFA®) Appliance: Best HPC Storage Product or Technology – Editors' Choice

At up to 48GB/s, the DDN SFA400NV SFA appliance is the fastest storage solution in the industry. It delivers up to 24 NVMe SSDs in a minimum 2U form factor making it ideal for data centers with limited space that requires rock-solid high-performance flash in a scale-out architecture.

Whether accelerating an analytics workload, reducing latencies for tough NoSQL databases, or handling a growing deep learning project, the SFA400NV is available as a block storage appliance and integrated high-performance file appliance and is ideal as a cost-effective building block in solving challenging IO problems.

"Data-intense HPC workloads require that solutions must be powerful, high-performing, while delivering the simplicity and flexibility to obtain real-time data analytics efficiently and effectively to meet changing business demands," said James Coomer, senior vice president of products, DDN. "We are thrilled to be recognized by both HPCWire editors and readers alike, and are committed to providing solutions that our customers have come to depend on."

The coveted annual HPCwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards are determined through a nomination and voting process with the global HPCwire community, as well as selections from the HPCwire editors. The awards are an annual feature of the publication and constitute prestigious recognition from the HPC community and are revealed each year to kick off the annual supercomputing conference, which showcases high performance computing, networking, storage, and data analysis.

"DDN continues to push the envelope, developing best-in-class solutions earning them consistent recognition each year through our Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards," said Tom Tabor, CEO of Tabor Communications, publisher of HPCwire. "Between our worldwide readership of HPC experts and an unparalleled panel of editors, the Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards represent resounding recognition throughout the industry. We recognize DDN's excellence as both a company and a market innovator, and congratulate them on their continued success."

The list of winners were revealed at the HPCwire booth at the event, and on the HPCwire website, located at www.HPCwire.com.

