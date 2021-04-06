DDN to Unveil Latest AI Product Innovations at NVIDIA GTC 2021

CHATSWORTH, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management solutions, today announced it will be launching a new innovative set of features for its A3I® (Accelerated, Any-Scale AI) solutions , further advancing its AI and deep learning Intelligent Infrastructure, offering the highest performance and unparalleled insight into data management operations for AI, HPC and data centric applications.

Introducing new, feature-rich enhancements for its A3I AI storage solutions, DDN augments its scalable, shared high-performance storage with new workload monitoring tools for complete data management. Part of an entirely new, modern and intuitive UI, DDN advances its unprecedented real-time visibility capabilities and integrates end-to-end monitoring ability for NVIDIA DGX™ systems , providing deeper insight into real-time and historical metrics for both storage and the DGX POD reference architecture. With full stack visibility of workloads for storage, network and compute, customers can identify and resolve system and performance workloads issues faster while ensuring the needs of additional workloads are met as companies scale their AI infrastructure.

A3I UI upgrades grant administrators ease-of-use, as well as the ability to supply refined AI as a Service (AIaaS) to complex, data-driven organizations. Administrators can now closely monitor storage quotas, workload statistics and systems to provide the best end user experience, while the new "call home" feature grants direct access to proactive support from DDN.

Strengthening its advanced data solutions, the gold standard for AI and analytics workloads, DDN introduces Hot Nodes capabilities and enhances Hot Pools features to increase efficiencies and drive unmatched data automation.

Hot Nodes: Because indexing is a CPU and I/O intensive function, high-performance storage and excellent I/O performance are required for hot nodes. The new, completely automated Hot Nodes feature leverages local flash storage to maximize the benefits of a global unified namespace and remove the risk of manual data movement while ensuring lowest latency and highest performance.

Because indexing is a CPU and I/O intensive function, high-performance storage and excellent I/O performance are required for hot nodes. The new, completely automated Hot Nodes feature leverages local flash storage to maximize the benefits of a global unified namespace and remove the risk of manual data movement while ensuring lowest latency and highest performance. Hot Pools: With new APIs for enhanced and more sophisticated auto-tiering for data placement at scale via Stratagem®, DDN refines the automation of file management between flash and "warm" HDD tiers, which is regularly evaluated using information on how hot files are based on recent access. In turn, this contributes to lower latency and response times, ultimately to improving performance.

"DDN is a pioneer in developing infrastructure solutions that provide data-intensive organizations with intelligent insight, faster and more efficiently through the power of AI and deep learning," said Dr. James Coomer, vice president of products, DDN. "With huge performance boosts and innovation in operational efficiency, this new, differentiating feature set eliminates complexities and strengthens our AI supercomputing infrastructure, making it easier to manage for data-intensive scalers and data centric enterprises, alike."

NVIDIA GTC21 Information

DDN is a Diamond sponsor at GTC21 (registration is free) and will be taking part in the following events.

Live Sessions:

Date Time Session Details Monday, April 12 11 a.m. PT Maximizing AI Success with DDN Accelerated Data, Dr. James Coomer, vice president of products, DDN



Data-centric architectures are a vital part of successful AI strategy. Large data volumes must be securely accessible at high speed so that data scientists can experiment and prove out new approaches quickly and move new models rapidly to production.





Wednesday, April 14 1 p.m. PT Accelerating AI at-scale with NVIDIA Selene DGX SuperPOD and Parallel Filesystem Storage, William Beaudin, senior director of engineering, DDN, with Prethvi Kashinkunti, Deep Learning System Software Engineer, NVIDIA

Learn about the behavior of data-intensive workloads on the Selene DGX SuperPOD deployment and DDN's A3I storage, the only solution validated for SuperPOD.

On-demand Sessions:

About DDN

DDN is the world's largest private data storage company and the leading provider of intelligent technology and infrastructure solutions for Enterprise At Scale, AI and analytics, HPC, government and academia customers. Through its DDN and Tintri divisions the company delivers AI, Data Management software and hardware solutions, and unified analytics frameworks to solve complex business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations. DDN provides its enterprise customers with the most flexible, efficient and reliable data storage solutions for on-premises and multi-cloud environments at any scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 11,000 enterprises, government, and public-sector customers, including many of the world's leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.

