DDN's Dominance of Data-Intensive Storage Continues with Record Benchmarks and Expanded Market Position

FRANKFURT, Germany and SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN®, the global leader in AI, HPC and Multicloud Data Management, today announced it has captured the number-one spot in the IO500 10-node benchmark, announced today by the Virtual Institute for IO at ISC in Frankfurt, Germany. In addition to the top spot, DDN ranked in three of the top five system results. DDN was also a part of a notable submission working with Google to introduce the first IO500 submission run in public cloud with EXAScaler®. Additionally, DDN was recognized this week as the leading storage supplier to HPC in Intersect360's HPC User Site Census.

The IO500 is quickly becoming the recognized benchmark for HPC storage systems. Storage systems running the IO500 benchmark derive results that measure the storage performance using read/write bandwidth for large files and read/write/listing performance for small files with the goal of replicating real-world operation. The 10-node challenge limits the benchmark to be driven from ten client nodes providing a critical test of a solution with real-world boundaries.

"Our IME and EXAScaler platforms are really demonstrating how they handle IO to flash to the benefit of real customer workflows. We are very proud to dominate the top of the IO500 10-node challenge and have a strong presence on the IO500 full list too," said Sven Oehme, chief research officer, DDN. "Our achievements on the IO500 benchmarks represent the recognition of our team's commitment to the optimization of IO for data intensive computing."

DDN's scores ranked on the IO500 10-node benchmark list includes:

Rank #1 : DDN's full product portfolio using an EXAScaler backed IME deployment

: DDN's full product portfolio using an EXAScaler backed IME deployment Rank #2: DDN's AI400

DDN's AI400 Rank #5: An additional Exascaler backed IME

An additional Exascaler backed IME Rank #6: Another DDN AI400

Another DDN AI400 Rank #8: DDN's GRIDScaler® GS400NV platform

DDN's focus on meeting the needs of Data Intensive environments is also recognized by its leading share of Intersect360's HPC User Site Census. DDN was recognized as number-one in a number of installed systems, as well as the top share of installed systems since the beginning of 2017.

"DDN's commitment to the market is obvious in these results," said Addison Snell, CEO, Intersect360 Research. "With their launch of EXA5, they appear well positioned to address the needs of data intensive computing organizations for both research and commercial purposes."

DDN's leadership was evenly distributed between sectors surveyed, being number-one in Academic, Commercial and Government deployments. In Intersect360's report, most of the DDN systems (79% of the mentions) were for larger systems of 500TB or more. Intersect360 sees the HPC storage market as a continued growth sector, with the ability to address increasingly complex requirements that are emerging with new workloads like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning.

DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world's leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For almost 20 years, DDN has designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers, universities and government agencies to generate more value and to accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture, store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world's leading financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and research facilities, and web and cloud service providers. For more information, go to www.ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.

