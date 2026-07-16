DD.NYC Earns 2026 Webby Award Nomination for FIFA World Cup 26 New York New Jersey Website

The nomination recognizes the agency's work on a high-profile platform built for fans, media, and partners worldwide

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DD.NYC, a leading creative design agency, has announced that its official FIFA World Cup 26™ New York New Jersey website was recently nominated for a 2026 Webby Award in the Sports Websites and Mobile Sites category.

Presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, the Webby Awards identifies excellence in digital experiences and online innovation. The nomination recognizes DD.NYC's work in designing and developing the official digital platform for the FIFA World Cup 26™ New York New Jersey Host Committee.

The website serves as an online destination for fans, media, partners, and local communities seeking tournament updates, venue information, transportation resources, match schedules, and fan experiences ahead of FIFA World Cup 26™. DD.NYC developed the platform using a mobile-first approach and scalable infrastructure designed to support global audiences across devices.

According to DD.NYC Creative Director and Managing Partner, Anjelika Lours' Kour, the nomination represents meaningful recognition for the team behind the project and its contribution to one of the world's largest sporting events.

"We are honored that the FIFA World Cup 26™ New York New Jersey website was recognized by the Webby Awards," she added.

"The nomination reflects the collaboration, design strategy, and technical execution required to create a digital experience capable of serving audiences at a global scale."

For more information, visit www.dd.nyc.

About DD.NYC

DD.NYC® is an award-winning Manhattan-based creative agency specializing in branding, web design, packaging, and video storytelling. Founded in 2015, the agency is dedicated to delivering quick and reliable results for its clients, making them the agency of choice for results-driven managers and companies. DD.NYC®'s experienced founders have been building digital products for almost two decades, bringing extensive knowledge and expertise to every project. They work closely with clients to understand their unique needs and goals, and develop tailored solutions that meet their specific requirements. With over 250 satisfied clients and numerous industry recognitions, DD.NYC® is committed to helping businesses succeed in the digital and real world.

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SOURCE DD.NYC