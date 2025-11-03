DDoS Protection & Mitigation Security Market worth $10.39 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the DDoS Protection & Mitigation Security Market is projected to grow from USD 5.80 billion in 2025 to USD 10.39 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during the forecast period.

DDoS Protection & Mitigation Security Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019–2030

2019–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 5.80 billion

USD 5.80 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 10.39 billion

USD 10.39 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 12.3%

DDoS Protection & Mitigation Security Market Trends & Insights:

Growth Drivers: Rising DDoS attacks, rapid digital transformation, and growing cloud adoption.

By Offering, shows that the services segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2025 to 2030.

By Solution Type: Network traffic analyzers lead, enabling real-time monitoring, anomaly detection, and deep visibility to prevent disruptions.

By Application Area: Application security leads as rising Layer 7 DDoS attacks drive investments in protecting web servers, APIs, and online portals.

By Region, North America is estimated to be the largest regional market during the forecast period.

DDoS protection and mitigation security growth is driven by several factors, such as the increase and advancement in DDoS attacks, which have created awareness of cyber threats. While the increased use of IoT devices has widened the exposure point, the transition towards the cloud emphasizes achieving protection in scale. Also, cost factors increase consciousness of the legal obligations and defensive potential loss of financial and reputational results from cyber-attacks, forcing organizations to put sound security systems in place. The new generation of the telecommunication network, the 5G network, and the emergence of multi-vector threats also fuel the need for better mitigation strategies.

Based on services, the professional services segment is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period.

The professional services segment holds the largest market share in the DDoS protection and mitigation security market, as organizations increasingly rely on external experts to strengthen their cybersecurity posture. These services include design and implementation, consulting and advisory, training and education, and support and maintenance — catering to businesses of all sizes and industries. They help enterprises adopt the latest DDoS protection and mitigation strategies through customized risk assessments, solution design, and industry best practices.

With the growing sophistication of cyberattacks, many organizations are turning to professional expertise to deploy advanced defense mechanisms effectively and maintain system resilience. These specialists ensure seamless integration of security solutions with existing IT infrastructures while enabling continuous monitoring, compliance, and optimization. By offering tailored solutions, professional service providers enhance operational efficiency, safeguard communication channels, and protect businesses from evolving cyber threats driving their continued dominance in the market.

Based on services, the managed services are projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The managed services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily driven by the rising trend of outsourcing security operations to specialized providers. Managed security services (MSS) offer end-to-end network assessment, vulnerability analysis, targeted scanning, real-time monitoring, and incident response to detect and mitigate DDoS attacks efficiently. With the increasing frequency and complexity of cyberattacks, organizations are turning toward managed service providers (MSPs) for 24/7 protection and cost-effective security management.

Managed services deliver scalable DDoS protection through cloud-based, on-premises, and hybrid models, allowing customers to focus on core business functions while experts handle threat detection and remediation. The approach is especially beneficial for companies that lack the internal resources or technical capabilities to counter sophisticated attacks. Moreover, proactive traffic monitoring, automated threat response, and continuous reporting make managed services an attractive and flexible option. Consequently, the demand for these subscription-based and fully managed security offerings is surging rapidly, fueling strong growth across global markets.

North America is estimated to be the largest regional market during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the DDoS protection and mitigation security market, owing to the region's high digital adoption, strong economic base, and technological advancements. The US, in particular, drives market dominance with widespread integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning technologies in cybersecurity. The region's well-established IT infrastructure, large concentration of technology vendors, and proactive government initiatives foster innovation and investment in advanced protection systems.

The surge in cyber threats, combined with the rapid penetration of connected devices, cloud platforms, and remote operations, has amplified the need for robust DDoS mitigation solutions. North American enterprises, especially in sectors such as finance, e-commerce, and telecommunications, are increasingly investing in both on-premises and cloud-based defense mechanisms to safeguard business continuity and sensitive data. Furthermore, aggressive collaborations among major cybersecurity providers and the continuous rollout of innovative security solutions reinforce North America's position as the global leader in the DDoS protection and mitigation market.

Top Companies in DDoS Protection & Mitigation Security Market:

The Top Companies in DDoS Protection & Mitigation Security Market are NetScout (US), Akamai (US), Radware (Israel), Huawei (China), Fortinet (US), Imperva (US), F5 (US), Cloudflare (US), BT (UK), A10 Networks (US), Link11 (Germany), Fastly (US), Corero (UK), AIIoT (Israel), Stratacore (US), Sucuri (US), NSFOCUS (China), Lumen Technologies (US), StackPath (US), Seceon (US), Haltdos (India), DDoS-Guard (Russia), Indusface (India), activereach (US), Mlytics (Singapore), Nexusguard (Singapore), RioRey (US), PheonixNAP (US), and Comodo Security Solutions (US).

