DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market to Witness CAGR of 14% (2021-2027) Due to Growing Network and Application-Targeted DDoS Attacks| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market are expected to reach at USD 8 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14% from 2021-2027. The analysis has been segmented into Component (Hardware, Software, Services); Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud, Hybrid); Industry Vertical (Government, BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail, Others); Region/Country.

The DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security market. The DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

An increase in the DDoS threats on the IoT Platforms and the rise in the availability of IoT devices are key factors boosting the market growth. DDoS mitigation is a set of techniques or tools used for resisting the impact of distribution denial-of-service attacks on networks attached to the Internet by protecting the target and relay networks. The DDoS protection and mitigation solutions and services help to offer protection and mitigation on endpoints from advanced and sophisticated DDoS attacks. The high demand for DDoS prevention solutions from SMEs has encouraged vendors to introduce, cost-effective cloud-based, and hybrid solutions. However, on-premises hardware, software, and integrated solutions continue to see increased traction among large enterprises. During the forecast period, the market is expected to witness high demand for hybrid solutions that include both, on-premises equipment as well as cloud services.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a rapid increase in the adoption of digital strategies, which has increased the need for security. Covid has increased the focus of secured network connection on the use of the internet in its operations' protection and mitigation security offers many advantages such as interconnectivity and better management. DDoS Protection and Mitigation solutions and services witnessed an increased demand during the pandemic. With maximum companies still working in WFH and hybrid work models, the demand for DDoS Protection and Mitigation for security assessments is further expected to increase for effective SIEM and threat intelligence across the globe.

The global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on components, the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The services market is expected to dominate the DDoS protection and Mitigation security market during the forecast period, owing to the rise in protection solutions among the organization's service providers. DDoS protection and mitigation providers help protect websites, networks, and Layer 3 and Layer 7 attacks.

Based on deployment, the market is segmented into on-premises, cloud, and hybrid solutions. The cloud segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing demand for applications to store and secure data, with enhanced security techniques. Also, players in the market are developing advanced cloud-based security solutions by partnering and collaborating with other key players.

Based on the industry vertical, the market is segmented into government and defense, BFSI, manufacturing, IT and telecommunication, healthcare, retail, and others. The BFSI segment is expected to dominate the market due to the huge client base that the industry serves and the banking details at risk. Moreover, the BFSI industry is among the main infrastructure segments that experience multiple data breaches and cyber-attacks. As a very profitable operating model with spectacular returns and the added benefit of lower risk and detection range, cybercriminals are optimizing a slew of horrible cyberattacks to disrupt the financial system

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Italy , Spain , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

For a better understanding of the market adoption of the DDoS protection and mitigation security industry, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (US, Canada, and the Rest of North America); Europe (U.K, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of World. North America is expected to dominate the DDoS protection and mitigation market due to the presence of major DDoS protection vendors and service providers along with the early adoption trends for innovative technologies in the developed economies of the U.S. and Canada.

The major players targeting the market include

Netscout

Akamai Technology

Radware

Huawei Technology

Fortinet

Link11

Imperva

Cloudflare BT

A10 Networks

Fastly

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security market?

Which factors are influencing the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security market?

What are the demanding global regions of the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2027 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of 14% Market size 2027 USD 8 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, China, Japan, India, Companies profiled Netscout, Akamai Technology, Radware, Huawei Technology, Fortinet, Link11 Imperva, Cloudflare BT, A10 Networks, and Fastly. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Component; By Deployment; By Industry Vertical; By Region/Country

