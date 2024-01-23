DDOS Protection Mitigation Market to grow by USD 30.43 billion at a CAGR of 14.85% from 2022 to 2027, A10 Networks Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., and BT Group Plc are key companies among others, 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The DDOS protection mitigation market is estimated to grow by USD 30.43 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.85% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. A10 Networks Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., BT Group Plc, Cloudflare Inc., Corero Network Security Plc, DDoS-Guard, F5 Networks Inc., Fastly Inc., Fortinet Inc., Haltdos Inc. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Imperva Inc., Link11 GmbH, NetScout Systems Inc., Nexusguard Inc., Radware Ltd., Ribbon Communications Operating Co. Inc., Sitelock LLC, TransUnion LLC, and Amazon.com Inc. are key companies in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global DDOS Protection Mitigation Market

For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a Free sample report

Technavio has segmented the market based on Application (Network security, Application security, Database security, and Endpoint security), Component (Hardware solution, Software solution, and Services)

The market share growth by the network security segment will be significant during the forecast period.DDoS attacks pose a severe threat to network security, overwhelming servers or networks with excessive traffic. Mitigation solutions are crucial for safeguarding websites and online services, especially for businesses relying on online presence, like e-commerce and financial institutions, offering essential protection against the detrimental impacts of DDoS attacks.

By geography, the global DDOS protection mitigation market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global DDOS protection mitigation market.

North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America , driven by major tech firms like Apple, Microsoft, and Google, leads in technology adoption. The surge in cyber threats and reliance on digital services has propelled the demand for DDoS protection solutions. Cloud-based tools, IoT, and cyber insurance contribute to market growth, with the financial and IT sectors as key adopters.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Free Sample Report

The growing number of DDOS attacks is a key factor driving market growth. The increasing number of connected devices and reliance on digital services has led to a rise in DDoS attacks, causing financial losses and operational disruptions for businesses. To mitigate these risks, businesses are seeking DDoS protection solutions to secure their online services and safeguard against such cyber threats.

Strategic initiatives by the companies are an emerging trend in the DDOS protection mitigation market. DDoS protection solutions deployment and management complexity are major challenges restricting market growth.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a Free sample report!

Major technologies

Network-based protection, cloud-based protection, and hybrid solutions, including traffic filtering, anomaly detection, botnet identification, application layer defense, infrastructure protection, rate limiting, IP reputation management, deep packet inspection, geo-blocking, scrubbing centers, real-time monitoring, intrusion detection systems (IDS), intrusion prevention systems (IPS), firewalls, load balancing, SSL offloading, content delivery networks (CDN), and behavioral analysis, leverage AI & machine learning to combat DDoS attacks. The demand for DDoS protection solutions has risen due to cloud-based services, IoT expansion, and 5G rollout, fueling the need for robust defenses against evolving cyber threats.

What are the key data covered in this DDOS Protection Mitigation Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the DDOS Protection Mitigation Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the DDOS Protection Mitigation Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the DDOS Protection Mitigation Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of DDOS Protection Mitigation Market companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Internet Of Things Security Market size is estimated to grow by USD 114.33 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 30.44% during the forecast period.

Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Security Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.72% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 13,500.41 million.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio