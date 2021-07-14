DDoS Threat Landscape Report Reveals a 50% Increase in Peak Attack Traffic

Additional key findings from the report include:

Greater incidence of high intensity attacks – With an overall rise in available network capacity, cyber criminals are increasingly targeting their victims with high intensity attacks, rather than simply congesting client links.

"The rise of carpet bombing as a popular attack vector and a dramatic increase in peak attack traffic are two important reasons why organizations need to move to automatic threat mitigation techniques," said Jorg Dekker, Head of Internet Services at Telia Carrier. "The volume and frequency continues to increase, and cyber criminals are using the huge bandwidth available across the Internet to target their victims with speed and ferocity from multiple launch points simultaneously. These dynamic and unpredictable attacks are precision planned and automated, so customers must fight fire with fire, by investing in auto-mitigation as they move away from static traffic inspection and mitigation."

Telia Carrier solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe, and Asia. Discover more at teliacarrier.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

