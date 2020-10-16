DDS Lab Appoints Bart J. Doedens as Its New CEO

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective October 5, 2020, DDS Lab has appointed Bart J. Doedens as its new CEO. Mr. Doedens joins DDS Lab after serving as Collagen Matrix Inc's CEO from 2015 through its sale in 2019. Mr. Doedens has been active in the dental market since 1996, previously serving as Vice President International for dental implant manufacturer Biomet3 and Vice President Global CAD/CAM for Sirona Dental, before leading Collagen Matrix.

Mr. Doedens commented: "I am excited to be joining DDS Lab; the strong market position DDS Lab has, based on its technology leadership especially in the rapidly growing DSO segment, combined with its solid performance throughout the COVID pandemic, certainly allowed DDS Lab to emerge as one of the leading dental manufacturers going forward. It is an honor to be able to lead the team at DDS Lab and continue to build on the foundation that exists."

DDS Lab has continued to build on its strong customer partnerships throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and is proud to continue to serve the dental community, focusing on the best possible outcomes for dentists and their patients.

"We are delighted to welcome Bart to the DDS Lab team," said Hans Allegaert, Managing Director at CITIC Capital. "Bart is a seasoned CEO with extensive dental experience and is well-positioned to lead us forward as we continue to leverage technology to deliver the highest quality of service to our customers."

J.R. Davis, Managing Partner at Blue Sea Capital, added, "We are seeing a lot of opportunity in the market for DDS Lab and believe Bart brings a unique perspective of dental technology and appreciation for the Company's customer base to further accelerate DDS Lab's strong historical growth."

Established in 2005, DDS Lab is a full-service, NBC-certified dental laboratory specializing in crown and bridge, dentures, partials, implants, and orthodontic restorations. DDS Lab brings together the essential elements of quality products, technology, value and partnership to deliver laboratory solutions that fit. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information about DDS Lab, call 877-337-7800 or visit www.DDSLab.com.

