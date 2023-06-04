DDS Marketing is the First Dental Marketing Company Using AI

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DDS Marketing, a cutting-edge dental marketing company founded by Amir Moghaddam and Ardi Safi, has made headlines for their innovative use of AI technology in optimizing dental marketing campaigns.

By utilizing AI-powered algorithms, DDS Marketing has revolutionized the way dental practices advertise on platforms such as Google Ads and Facebook Ads. Their data-driven approach allows them to identify the most effective keywords, ad copy, and targeting options for their clients, resulting in more leads and a higher return on investment.

In addition, DDS Marketing's use of AI in analyzing data in real-time and adjusting campaigns based on performance has further cemented their position as a leader in the dental marketing industry.

With personalized marketing campaigns and a strong online presence through social media, DDS Marketing is dedicated to staying ahead of the curve to provide innovative solutions to their clients.

DDS Marketing's use of AI technology in dental marketing has generated significant media attention, showcasing their commitment to innovation and staying ahead of the competition in the ever-evolving dental industry.

MEDIA CONTACT:
[email protected],
(323) 897-8513

SOURCE DDS Marketing

