DDS Unveils the FX-8: Revolutionizing Automated Infused-Flower Production

DDS redefines cannabis manufacturing with the FX-8, delivering safer, more consistent, and efficient flower infusion.

For years, producers have relied on manual or improvised infusion methods that introduce excessive touchpoints, uneven application, and elevated temperatures that can degrade terpenes and cannabinoids. Many traditional spray systems generate large oil particles that oversaturate flower, creating sticky, clumped product that cannot run through pre-roll machines. Open-environment setups and overheated oil can also create hazardous working conditions — issues that have long limited scalability and reliability in the infused-flower segment.

DDS founder and CEO Chris Joseph saw these challenges firsthand and recognized the need for a controlled, closed-system solution built specifically for modern cannabis production.

"As infused products exploded in popularity, more customers began using our DDS Cartridge Fillers to infuse pre-rolls. We recognized that the real barrier to bulk infusion was that most rolling equipment couldn't handle how sticky the flower became. So we set out to engineer a solution that uses ultra-fine mist atomization to prevent oversaturation while still achieving the high-potency targets operators expect," said Joseph. "Our team spent countless hours perfecting a machine that not only increases the efficiency of infused-product manufacturing, but actually delivers a higher-quality product in the process."

Building on their goal of delivering a higher-quality product, the DDS team developed snowcaps that overcome traditional stickiness and handling challenges. The FX-8 enables the creation of snowcaps that aren't sticky or gooey, ensuring full THCa penetration throughout the bud, consistent potency, easier handling, and a cleaner, more enjoyable experience for consumers.

These results highlight the FX-8's broader infusion capability. Its precision atomization allows operators to work with distillate, live resin, live rosin, or dry materials like kief or THCa, producing evenly coated ground flower and premium infused buds with reliable batch-to-batch consistency.

Designed for real manufacturing environments, the FX-8 processes up to 8 pounds of flower per 5-minute cycle, giving producers throughput levels that previously required multiple operators and hours. The system's precision-controlled spray valve delivers exceptionally fine atomization, coating the flower uniformly while preventing oversaturation, degradation, or clumping. This controlled particle size creates product compatible with downstream automation, including pre-roll machines — eliminating one of the industry's most persistent bottlenecks.

"The spray valve our team engineered in-house produces an unbelievably consistent coating," Joseph added, "but the stand out feature that really sets this machine apart is the quick-change bag system. It streamlines the entire process and allows the machine to keep up with real production demands."

By integrating a true batch bag system, fine-atomization technology, and industrial-grade reliability, the FX-8 delivers a novel infusion methodology unlike anything else on the market. The result is a safer, cleaner, and more consistent infusion process that enhances efficiency while preserving the premium quality and characteristics consumers expect from infused flower.

The launch of the FX-8 reinforces DDS's position as a leader in cannabis processing innovation. As the company continues expanding its suite of automated solutions, the FX-8 reflects DDS's commitment to solving industry-wide challenges through thoughtful engineering, operator-centric design, and groundbreaking technology.

Detroit Dispensing Solutions (DDS) is a Michigan-based manufacturer of advanced cannabis processing equipment, specializing in automation for concentrate dispensing, vape-cartridge filling, infused-pre-roll production, and now infused-flower manufacturing. Known for its engineering precision, reliability, and operator-centric design, DDS provides scalable systems that help processors improve efficiency, maintain product consistency, and meet the growing demands of the cannabis industry. For more information, visit www.detroitdispensingsolutions.com.

