DDU vs DDP Delivery: Dynamic Discussion on Customer Experience

PHILADELPHIA, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asendia USA, a leading provider of international shipping and mailing solutions, is excited to announce the release of "DDU vs DDP - How it Impacts the Customer Experience", the newest episode of its monthly podcast, "Outside the Box with Asendia USA."

In this episode (released July 17th), the co-hosts discuss the switch from DDU (Delivery Duty Unpaid) to DDP (Delivered Duty Paid) and the importance of focusing on how it impacts the customer experience. The episode goes into great detail on the shipping profile (commodities, shipping frequency, destination countries, landed costs, transits, etc.), offering expert advice to help online retailers make an informed decision that will benefit their business and improve their customer experience.

Asendia USA's podcast, "Outside the Box with Asendia USA", offers practical guidance and industry expertise, empowering businesses in the global e-commerce marketplace. Co-hosts John Walsh (Vice President of Sales, Asendia USA) and Nick Agnetti (Enterprise Sales Executive, Asendia USA), along with exciting occasional guests, offer valuable insights and pivotal information that can help transform your e-commerce business.

Listeners are encouraged to tune in to "Outside the Box with Asendia USA" through major streaming platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, Amazon Podcasts, and YouTube, as well as through our direct streaming site – outsidethebox.asendiausa.com.

