De Beers Forevermark Hosts Bridal Celebration in honor of Micaela Erlanger and the Forevermark x Micaela Collection

"While diamonds are incredibly important at a big award show they are even more so on your wedding day; you want to choose something that is personal, that is 'authentically you' and that symbolizes your commitment of forever. "I want to ensure that I am giving brides something special and memorable, and that is what De Beers Forevermark offers — the most beautiful diamonds in the world with unmatched beauty, and a commitment to making the world a better place," said Micaela of the collection.

The Forevermark x Micaela Collection includes a selection of seven engagement ring styles and four wedding band styles. Two brand new wedding band styles were unveiled at the event and inspired by Micaela's design for her own wedding band she will exchange with her husband at her Spring 2022 wedding. The collection is exclusively set in platinum and comprised of classic but modern styles in round, oval and cushion shapes that allow the diamond to almost float.

Micaela's fiancé, restaurateur Mac Osborne, family, and fashion friends were all in attendance and tried on pieces from the collection, snapping photos while enjoying the atmosphere at the open-air concept restaurant space.

Guests enjoyed specialty cocktails during cocktail hour as they browsed the collection, followed by a three-course dinner prepared by Veranda executive chef George Mendes. Micaela toasted the celebration with a few words about the collection before guests departed with gift bags filled with "Micaela's Favorite Things".

"The collection encompasses everything that I know my brides are looking for: clean, delicate lines, timeless platinum settings that allow the diamonds to "float", timeless hidden details that incorporate just a little extra sparkle, and most of all, enduring style. I'm so very proud of what we have created," said Micaela of her designs.

The Forevermark x Micaela Collection launched in September 2020 and is available online at Forevermark.com in addition to at select authorized De Beers Forevermark jewelers across the country.

https://www.forevermark.com/en-us/collections/forevermark-x-micaela-erlanger/

Download images here

SOURCE DE BEERS

Related Links

https://www.forevermark.com/

