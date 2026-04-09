DE BEERS GROUP LAUNCHES NEW BRIDAL CAMPAIGN CELEBRATING DESERT DIAMONDS

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NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- De Beers Group today announced the launch of its new Desert diamonds Bridal campaign undersigned by A Diamond Is Forever, celebrating a fresh and authentic vision for the modern proposal. This campaign marks a significant moment in De Beers' ongoing commitment to redefining how natural diamonds express individuality, love, and timeless beauty.

Desert diamonds bridal

Desert diamonds, first unveiled as a beacon in October 2025, draw inspiration from the colors of the earth from which they originate. The campaign celebrates a unique spectrum of colors -- each shade telling a story of resilience, authenticity, and enduring love. The bridal campaign will build upon the success and momentum of the Q4 Desert diamonds launch.

Evolving the modern bridal aesthetic and highlighting the distinct character of each stone, Desert diamonds' warm hues echo diverse forms of love, with sunlit whites and champagnes, soft sand tones and sunset blush and dawn colors reflecting the uniqueness of nature's beauty. Together, these colors celebrate the evolving journey of love in all its forms – authentic, true and timeless.

The Desert diamonds bridal campaign is an industry-wide umbrella program, the goal of which is to create demand for natural diamonds by reigniting consumer desire with a new and relevant message. Retailers and designers across the industry have been working to develop pieces that showcase the full desert-inspired palette, including notable jeweler Kindred Lubeck, who will unveil her first bridal collection in conjunction with the campaign launch.

Sandrine Conseiller, CEO of De Beers Brands & Diamond Desirability, said:

"The success of Desert diamonds reinforces the spirit of authentic, evolving love. Today's brides want something truly unique that delivers meaning and individuality. Natural diamonds, forged by nature over billions of years, in a range of color choices are the perfect symbol of a love that is uniquely theirs - resilient, genuine, timeless, colorful. This soft palette of natural colors celebrates the modern couple's desire to celebrate the individuality of their commitment and the promise of a forever that truly reflects their story."

About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world's leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world's largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group's strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers London and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology services. De Beers Group is committed to 'Building Forever,' a holistic and integrated approach to sustainability that underpins our efforts to create meaningful impact for the people and places where our diamonds are discovered. Building Forever focuses on three key areas where, through collaborations and partnerships around the globe, we have an enhanced ability to drive positive impact; Livelihoods, Climate and Nature. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.

SOURCE De Beers Group